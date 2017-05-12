THE NDP is submitting formal requests to Elections BC for recounts in Coquitlam-Burke Mountain, Vancouver-False Creek, and Richmond-Queensborough.

“With the election still undecided, we’re working hard to ensure every last vote is counted properly,” said BC NDP Provincial Director Raj Sihota. “In an election this close, British Columbians deserve to have full confidence in the results, and that means ensuring the ballots in close races are counted thoroughly and carefully.”

Sihota notes that nearly 60% of British Columbians voted for parties that support fixing BC’s electoral system, getting big money out of politics, and fixing services like education and healthcare.

“Most British Columbians voted to get rid of Christy Clark and fix our political system,” said Sihota. “A majority of British Columbians voted for change, and we’ll do everything in our power in the days and weeks ahead to make that change a reality.”