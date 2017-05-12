SURREY RCMP held its annual Officer in Charge Awards recently in which it recognized the valuable contributions of its employees, police officers, community partners, and residents for their outstanding service and dedication to public safety.

“While this is my first time presiding over this awards ceremony, I am very impressed by the caliber and quality of all the recipients,” says Surrey RCMP Officer in Charge Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald. “The number of heroic actions and outstanding contributions to public safety that occur every day across the city are truly remarkable. This awards ceremony is a shining example of the kinds of efforts we all strive to achieve to ensure our vision of a safe, engaged city.”

Over 200 awards were presented to officers, support staff, community and policing partners, and civilians for their efforts. Some of these incidents included:

Residents who intervened during a violent attack on a female by providing medical assistance and containing the suspect until police arrived;

A high angle bridge rescue of a distraught person by a police officer;

An expanded traffic team that took over 200 impaired drivers off the streets;

A municipal employee using his years of experience to outsmart a bike thief;

A senior drug expert officer who ensured all RCMP officers would be equipped with life-saving Naloxone spray which has already helped save over fifty lives this year.

“When it comes to our common goal of keeping our city safe, the Officer in Charge Awards showcases the unbreakable spirit of caring and commitment by our RCMP officers and citizens,” says Mayor Linda Hepner. “All too often these acts of bravery go unnoticed, that’s why it is important that we recognize the men and women who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in keeping our communities safe.”

“My family and I are very honoured to be recognized at this awards ceremony,” says Surrey resident Adle Masoud, one of this year’s civilian recipients. “It is great to see our local police and community celebrated for their commitment to public safety. It’s a proud day for my family.”