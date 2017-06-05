BEGINNING Saturday, July 1, transit fares will increase by 5 to 10 cents. The increase was announced last November as part of Phase One of the Mayors’ Council 10-Year Vision for Regional Transportation, and approved at the March 30, 2017 open board meeting of the TransLink Board of Directors.

The revenue from increased fares will help fund improvements to the region’s transit and transportation system including service increases for bus, SkyTrain, HandyDART, and SeaBus, said TransLink on Monday.

TransLink said it will be providing customers with information about the fare changes throughout the month of June.

Starting July 1:

Single-use concession fares will increase by five cents and single-use adult fares will increase by 10 cents (this includes HandyDART).

DayPass fares will increase by 25 cents.

Monthly pass fares will increase between $1 and $2, depending on zone type.

Fares for one-, two- and three-zone products will all increase by the same amount (this includes West Coast Express).

Just like now, customers paying cash on a bus will need exact change. Compass Card holders who use Stored Value will continue to enjoy a discounted fare compared to cash customers.

Transit fares last increased in 2013.

This year, TransLink announced the largest transit service increases since 2009 including: