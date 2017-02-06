RATTAN’S RUMBLE: Justin Trudeau and Rona Ambrose, BEHAVE YOURSELVES!

HMM … so acting Conservative leader Rona Ambrose and her partner were having the time of their life on a yacht owned by energy mogul Murray Edwards – co-owner of the Calgary Flames with a net worth estimated at $2.96 billion – around the neighbouring islands of St. Barts and St. Martin in the Caribbean in the first half of January while we poor Canadians were freezing at home, according to a Canadian Press report.

And our Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, was having a blast with his wife in the Bahamas at the Aga Khan’s private island. The Trudeaus even used the Aga Khan’s private helicopter to get to the island.

Wow! How many of us Canadians can even dream of enjoying this kind of hospitality?

What does that tell you about Ambrose and Trudeau?

The argument that these guys are their personal or family friends is LAME.

Indeed, it is SHAMELESS!

In politics, PERCEPTION is everything.

The irony is that while Ambrose was enjoying such lavish hospitality herself, she was busy hitting out at Trudeau for enjoying himself, too, because Trudeau had not informed the conflict of interest and ethics commissioner; she had.

However, Ambrose had the nerve to tweet: “Justin Trudeau knew what he did was against the law. All he had to do was say no, but he couldn’t resist the billionaire lifestyle.”

And did she resist that lifestyle?

All political leaders MUST avoid such favours. That should be common sense.

Evidently, both Trudeau and Ambrose lack that.

Also, IF they were so confident that it was okay to enjoy such hospitality, why weren’t they open about it to Canadians?

Trudeau and Ambrose, Canadians expect better of their leaders!