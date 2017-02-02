RATTAN’S RUMBLE: Christians MUST remember that God wants them to HELP the “FOREIGNER”

(The writer is a Christian himself.)

IT’S such a shame that so many Christians and so-called Christian leaders (religious or political or social) in the rich countries of North America and Europe have FAILED to follow clear-cut instructions from the Bible about how to treat “foreigners”.

Instead, some have been busy whipping up racist and xenophobic hysteria against fellow human beings.

There are some immigrants who have committed murders or sexual assaults or other serious crimes, including acts of terror. Well, take strict action against them – as you would against other citizens. I haven’t an iota of sympathy for them. Deport them speedily if they are not citizens. Change the laws if you can’t do that fast enough.

But DON’T demonize ALL people of a certain ethnicity or religion or background.

The Apostle Paul exhorted Christians in the book of Hebrews in the Bible: “Do not forget hospitality, for through it some unknowingly entertained angels.” (Hebrews 13:2).

Throughout the Bible, God emphasizes the importance of treating ALL humans alike – in fact, that is what Jesus Christ in the famous Sermon on the Mount highlighted so beautifully when he said: “All things, therefore, that you want men to do to you, you also must do to them.” (Matthew 7:12).

And again, in the famous parable of the Good Samaritan, he showed that the second-most important law in the Bible (after loving God with all your heart, all your mind, all your soul and all your strength) was to “love your neighbour as yourself.”

The Jews looked down upon the Samaritans, considering then to be inferior humans. Yet when a Jew was beaten up and robbed and left for dead on the roadside, his fellow Jews – including Jewish priests – did nothing to help him. It was a Samaritan who tended to his wounds and then left him at an inn and paid for his stay.

Jesus was showing that ALL humans – not just those of your ethnicity – are “neighbours.”

God warned the Jews in the Hebrew Scriptures (Old Testament) to treat foreigners with EQUAL respect, noting that they themselves had been mistreated as foreigners in Egypt before God rescued them.

He commanded: “You must not oppress a foreign resident. You know how it feels to be a foreigner, because you were foreign residents in the land of Egypt.” (Exodus 23:9 in the Bible)

Also: “You must not mistreat a foreign resident or oppress him, for you were foreign residents in the land of Egypt.” (Exodus 22:21)

In fact, specific instructions were given in the Bible to take care of foreigners: “When you reap the harvest of your land, you must not reap the edge of your field completely and you must not pick up the gleaning of your harvest. Also, you must not gather the leftovers of your vineyard or pick up the scattered grapes of your vineyard. You should leave them for the poor and the FOREIGN RESIDENT.” (Leviticus 19:9, 10 in the Bible – Capitalization mine for emphasis).

Then again at Leviticus 19:33, 34, God instructed the Jews: “If a foreigner resides with you in your land, you must not mistreat him. The foreigner who resides with you should become to you like a native among you; and you must love him as yourself, for you were foreign residents in the land of Egypt.”

That is repeated at Deuteronomy 10:17-19 in the Bible: “[God] executes justice for the fatherless child and the widow and loves the foreign resident, giving him food and clothing. You too must love the foreign resident, for you became foreign residents in the land of Egypt.”

And in the prophetic Bible book of Malachi, God warned: “I will come near to you for judgment, and I will be a swift witness against the sorcerers, against the adulterers, against those who take false oaths, against those who defraud the hired worker, the widow, and the fatherless child, and against those WHO REFUSE TO HELP THE FOREIGNER.” (Capitalization mine for emphasis).

So all my fellow Christians – especially those who are going nuclear about “immigrants” (and very conveniently forgetting that they themselves are immigrants!) – should pause and reflect on what I have just pointed out from the Bible.

Let me end with the WARNING that God gives in the “New Testament” (also known as the Christian Greek Scriptures) in the Bible in the book of Galatians written by the Apostle Paul:

“Do not be misled: God is not one to be mocked. For whatever a person is sowing, this he will also reap.”

So what are all the so-called Christian leaders (religious, political, social) doing about this?

