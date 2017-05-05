JUST when some were willing to accept Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan’s apology for making the false claim of being THE architect of the 2006 Operation Medusa in Afghanistan twice – once this year in India and once in Canada in 2015 – and look upon as an aberration or a mere mistake, out comes another revelation that seems to prove that Sajjan might indeed have the habit to exaggerate or even lie just to glorify himself.

A video of a press conference of his in India is now circulating around and causing people to shake their head in disgust and disbelief.

Sajjan told the media in India: “I had a contract put on me once. I had my parents’ house … There was an attempted home invasion because I was taking out an organized crime group that was ruining our community with drugs.”

That statement is now causing bewilderment because when a contract is put on any cop, it is a very serious matter. But there appears to be NO proof that such a thing actually took place.

I would like Sajjan to show any evidence in this regard.

Also, covering crime in the Lower Mainland since the 1990s, I know very well that no single Rambo-type cop can ‘take out an organized crime group.’ It takes dozens of cops in teams to do that!

This seems to prove Sajjan’s propensity to take credit for other officers’ efforts also – just like his Operation Medusa claim – to appear as THE hero.

Check out this video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ej0zMhKnd3c