Ranveer Singh’s ’83’ with Kabir Khan to release in April 2019

Mumbai (PTI): Filmmaker Kabir Khan’s next directorial venture starring Ranveer Singh will hit the theatres on April 5, 2019.

The film will chronicle India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup win under Kapil Dev’s captainship, when the Men in Blue defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy.

Ranveer will essay the role of Dev in the movie.

“As a young schoolboy when I watched India win the 1983 Cricket World Cup I had no idea that from that day onwards Cricket in India will change forever. As filmmaker, for me, the journey to that win, filled with raw energy and sheer passion of that young Indian team, is probably one of the most exciting stories I have worked on.

“And it’s great to have Ranveer come on board to play Kapil Dev, as honestly, I could see no one else for the role, ever since I started finalising the script,” Kabir said in a statement.

The project is backed by Phantom films, co-owned by filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena.