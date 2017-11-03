Randeep Kang’s Vancouver house was shot at last August and in 2014 (murder update)

BY RATTAN MALL

RANDEEP Kang, 27, of Vancouver, who was shot dead in Surrey last week on October 27, and his brother, who was injured in the shooting, were obviously targeted.

Their house at Kaslo Street and East 22nd Avenue was shot at just two months ago just before midnight on August 21. Vancouver Police said: “Investigators believe the incident was not random and that the house was targeted. There were no injuries. No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.” Sources said the Kang family no longer live there.

And three years ago, in August 2014, multiple shots were fired at the same house. Although they were not named back then, I had reported then that the house was that of one of the alleged chief players in the gang rivalry that was rocking the South Slope area of East Vancouver.

Police sources told me at the time that basically it was a conflict between two groups of South Asian youths, from four different families. There were two main players and each of them had a special friend.

In fact, because of the ongoing threats of violence at the time, Vancouver Police in August 2015 moved special security cameras to near the Kangs’ house. Just before that those cameras had been installed in the 1400-block of East 54 to keep a check on their rivals.

INTEGRATED Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) Cpl. Frank Jang said on Monday: “Mr. Kang was known to police and associated to gang activity. Investigators believe Mr. Kang’s murder was targeted and linked to other gang violence in the Lower Mainland.”

On October 27, just before 9 p.m., Surrey RCMP received a report of gunfire in the 11300-block of Alpen Place. Emergency first responders found two male victims with gunshot injuries. One of the victims was pronounced dead at scene and the second victim was taken to hospital.

Just after the shooting occurred, Surrey RCMP received a call of a dark-coloured SUV on fire on Wellington Drive, a short distance away from the shooting scene. Investigators believe this vehicle may be related to the homicide and anyone with information about this vehicle is asked to contact the police.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took conduct of the investigation and is working closely with its partners from the Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section and the B.C. Coroner’s Service to gather evidence.

Jang said: “This was a brazen shooting in a residential neighbourhood and a blatant disregard for the safety of the public. There are people who have information about what happened. I urge these individuals to come forward and speak with IHIT so that we can hold those responsible to account.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).