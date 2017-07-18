AS the VOICE had announced this morning, there are three MLAs from Surrey in Premier John Horgan’s cabinet:

* Harry Bains (Surrey-Newton) is Minister of Labour

* Jinny Sims (Surrey-Panorama) is Minister of Citizens’ Services

* Bruce Ralston (Surrey-Whalley) is Minister of Jobs, Trades, and Technology

We had also announced this morning: “The Cabinet will have at least two South Asian MLAs. The VOICE’s guess is that the three from Surrey will in all likelihood be Harry Bains (for sure), Bruce Ralston and Jinny Sims.”

Also, Ravi Kahlon (Delta North) is Parliamentary Secretary for Sport and Multiculturalism.

