Raja Dosanjh, 24, charged with first-degree murder of hotel manager in Guelph, Ontario, makes court appearance

RAJA Dosanjh, 24, of Burnaby, B.C., who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Aly Sunderani, 35, in Guelph, Ontario, on March 1, 2016, made his first appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice last week amidst very tight security.

Dosanjh had been arrested by the RCMP in a traffic stop in Burnaby on Saturday, February 25. There was a Canada-wide warrant for him.

A local newspaper, Guelph Mercury, described him as “a tall man with a buzzed haircut and a muscular build.”

He tried to hide his face as most of the time he kept it turned away towards the back wall and when leaving, he covered his face with his hands and moved sideways out of the prisoner’s box with his back to the gallery, the newspaper reported.

Another newspaper, Guelph Today, reported: “Dosanjh, tall, clean shaven, with short hair and an athletic build, sat quietly during the hearing, his leg pumping up and down nervously.”

Dosanjh was remanded into custody, and will appear in court on March 7 by video hookup.

Sunderani, hotel manager, was shot at the Comfort Inn Hotel at 480 Silvercreek Parkway North in Guelph last year. He was located near the front entrance suffering from gunshot wounds. He was treated at the scene and transported to the Guelph General Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to a Guelph Police statement.

Police said: “A team of Guelph Police officers were assigned and have been conducting this homicide investigation since the incident occurred in March 2016. This extensive investigation included numerous tasks of scene management, search teams, family liaison, area canvassing, interviews and search warrants. Liaison with Guelph Police Forensic Identification Unit, the Coroner’s Office and the Centre of Forensic Science was conducted for scene and exhibit examination. No further information is being made public in order to preserve the integrity of the investigation. Police believe this was a planned attack directed at Mr. Sunderani and do not believe there is a risk to public safety.”

Police told the media that they couldn’t say whether or not they were looking for other suspects. They couldn’t comment on why Dosanjh may have been in Guelph last March or how he could have known Sunderani.

This continues to be an active investigation and anyone with information in relation to this investigation is requested to contact Detective Sergeant David Begin at 519-824-1212, ext. 7226, or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).