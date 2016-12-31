Raj Brar’s frankness and honesty about his past alcoholism inspires South Asians in Surrey (UPDATE: Brar dead)

UPDATE:

PUNJABI singer, actor, lyricist and music director Raj Brar died at Government Medical College and Hospital on Saturday, The Tribune newspaper reported. He would have turned 45 on January 3.

The newspaper said that he reportedly succumbed to alcoholism.The singer has given hit songs such as Saheli, Sarkaar, Gunahgaar, Crazy, Jaan Meriye, Sarpanch, Sadi wari rang mukeya. Hailing from Malke village in Moga district, Brar entered the music industry in 1992. He made his acting debut with Punjabi movie Jawani Zindabad and was later seen in a satirical comedy, Police in Pollywood. The shooting of his movie, Jamure, had ended recently.

This is a piece that was contributed by MEERA GILL from Surrey in September 2015 when Brar paid a visit to B.C.:

RAJ Brar is a tall, handsome Punjabi celebrity, who is an accomplished songwriter, singer, producer and director, among other things.

During his visit to the Lower Mainland earlier this month, he courageously spoke out on a matter that is considered taboo in India for a man to speak about.

He noted that he could be the first Punjabi icon to speak with no reservation of his dark days of being a hard-core alcoholic and then living through the humiliating days at a rehabilitation center. He told it all from the days when he took his first drink to the days he could not part from it and kept a bottle under his bed sheets. He recounted the three-month-long horrible experience at the rehabilitation center, his excessive drinking that continued after he left that center, the financial and marital complexities he faced during this time, the day he was so close to dying to the day he left the hospital fully recovered from his addiction.

Earlier this month, Canadian Pressure Organization, an organization that works in the Lower Mainland to educate the society against drugs, held an event for him at the Grand Taj Hall in Surrey that was a resounding success.

On behalf of Our Global Village Charitable Foundation (OGV), Meera Gill held an open dialogue with Raj in which he shared the harsh realities from his recovery time. Through his simple, honest and blunt remarks not only did he forewarn the attendees about the consequences of alcohol or drug addiction, but also inspired others to find strength within themselves to beat it.

Furthermore, he spoke of the alleged shocking realities of a rehabilitation centre in Bathinda, a well-known town in the state of Punjab, India, where he had been admitted. He said that he had decided to share these horrific details with the Canadian crowd as fees for most of the patients there, are paid by the NRI (Non-Resident Indians) who think they are doing a favour for their relatives living in India.

During his stay at this rehab center, he alleged he was mentally tortured and deprived of many basic necessities of life. He alleged that patients were regularly beaten and there

Although he himself did not suffer such indignities there, it was still demoralizing for him to be living in such a humiliating state where all the patients and staff knew of his celebrity status. He alleged that the people running this facility are not professionally qualified.

He further alleged that whenever a governmental review was scheduled, a middleman used to tip off the business owners. At short notice, all bed sheets were changed, floors were moped, patients were told to clean themselves up and not to speak a word against the facility otherwise they would be badly beaten later. He further alleged that a large number of patients, once released from there, start using drugs that had been introduced to them during their stay.

Raj suggested that such rehab centers should have a large playground, music and dance facilities, fresh air, clean surroundings, proper nutrition and encouraging counsellors to help the patients integrate back into the society as positive contributors and role models.

Canadian Pressure Organization and Our Global Village Charitable Foundation, congratulated Brar for his brave recovery and thanked him for speaking openly about his life experiences to this large crowd of concerned, sincere and supporting people of Surrey.

(Contributed by MEERA GILL / Photos by HARKIRAT SINGH)