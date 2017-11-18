Rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver

ENVIRONMENT Canada has issued a rainfall warning for:

City of Vancouver – including Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

North Shore – including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Heavy rain is expected.

A strong frontal system sliding down the coast will spread rain, heavy at times to South Coast regions starting Saturday evening.

Total rainfall accumulations of of 50 to 70 mm are likely over the City of Vancouver including Burnaby and New Westminster and the southern sections of the Sunshine Coast. However, over Howe Sound, the North Shore and northeast Metro Vancouver amounts of 70 to 90 mm are possible. The heavy rain will begin to ease off Sunday evening as the frontal system moves south out of the area.

Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.