Rainfall warning in effect for Metro Vancouver

RAIN, at times heavy, continues.

Environment Canada says that after the heavy snow and freezing rain over Metro Vancouver Wednesday night, the precipitation has changed over to heavy rain this morning as temperatures have risen above the freezing mark.

Heavy downpours and local water pooling from melting snow will continue today and tonight before the front weakens Friday morning.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.