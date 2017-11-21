Rainfall warning for Northeast Metro Vancouver and North Shore

ENVIRONMENT Canada on Tuesday evening issued a rainfall warning for:

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

North Shore – including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

A long episode of rain, at times heavy, is expected.

A plume of tropical moisture will continue to bring prolonged periods of rain into the South Coast over the next two to three days. Rainfall amounts of 150 mm are possible by Thursday for Howe Sound, the northern sections of Metro Vancouver, the northern sections of Fraser Valley and near Hope.

The rain is expected to taper off on Thursday as the system moves inland.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

