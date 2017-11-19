Rainfall warning continues for Metro Vancvouver

ENVIRONMENT Canada announced on Sunday evening that the heavy rainfall warning continues for:

City of Vancouver – including Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

North Shore – including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

An intense frontal system continues to spread rain into the South Coast this evening.

30 to 50 mm of rain have fallen over the City of Vancouver including Burnaby and New Westminster, northeast Metro Vancouver, and the North Shore. Over Howe Sound, rainfall amounts of 40 to 70 mm have also been reported.

The heavy rainfall will begin to ease off this evening as the frontal system moves out of the area.

Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Consider moving valuable items to higher levels.