Tuesday, December 27th, 2016 | Posted by

Railway Minister orders probe into Kanpur train accident

Kanpur: Bogies of Sealdah - Ajmer Express train that derailed near Kanpur on Dec 28, 2016. At least 43 passengers are injured as 15 coaches of the Ajmer-Sealdah Express derailed early morning. (Photo: IANS)

Kanpur: Bogies of Sealdah – Ajmer Express train that derailed near Kanpur on Dec 28, 2016. (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi/Kanpur (IANS): Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday ordered a thorough probe after the Sealdah-Ajmer Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh early morning.

“Personally monitoring the situation in the wake of unfortunate derailment of Sealdah-Ajmer Express near Kanpur,” Prabhu said in a series of tweets.

“Thorough investigation will be carried out to ascertain the cause,” he added.

The Railway Minister also said that he has directed senior officials to reach the accident site immediately.

“Immediate medical help being provided to the injured. Mobilised resources, directed all concerned to ensure rescue and relief,” he said.

At least 40 passengers were injured as 15 coaches of the train derailed near Rura, 50 km from Kanpur.

“Ex gratia will be paid to injured. All passengers are being provided with necessary assistance to ensure least inconvenience. Doing our best,” the Railways Minister said.

“Directed Chairman Railway Board, all senior officials to personally ensure best possible help. Medical vans, relief vans were rushed immediately. Officers are on spot,” Prabhu said.

The Railways Minister further said that the “injured have already started getting medical care, doctors are attending to all. We are working with hospitals and district administration to offer all possible help”.

Short URL: http://www.voiceonline.com/?p=65791

Posted by on Dec 27 2016. Filed under India, South Asia, World News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Share It

Archives

E-PAPERS

indocanadian voice indocanadian voice
indocanadian voice realty indocanadian awaaz

Find Us On Social Media

Find Us On Social Media

Recently Added

Cedric Hughs