Queensborough Bridge closure

NEW Westminster Police say that “effectively immediately, and until further notice, the Queensborough Bridge is completely closed to all traffic, in both directions.”

It said: “The closure is due to a fire below the bridge deck, and emergency crews (police, fire, electrical) are on scene and assessing the cause of the fire and any potential damage. It is unknown at this time whether the bridge will reopen to traffic prior to the morning rush hour; however, commuters are advised to plan an alternate route.”