THE City of Surrey is offering families a variety of free activities and low cost camps and passes to help keep kids and youth active and engaged—and away from too much screen time—over summer break.

“Canadian kids spend an average of 42 hours a week with media and many aren’t getting the recommended minimum of at least 60 minutes per day of moderate to physical exercise,” said Daljit Gill-Badesha, Manager, Healthy Communities, City of Surrey Parks, Recreation and Culture.

“With more than 120,000 children and youth now calling Surrey home, we continue to take an active role in helping families access high quality and affordable programs. We want kids and youth to have fun and be active while they learn, explore, grow and develop important social and life skills.”

The City’s popular summer break boredom busters include:

* Over 150 day camps with themes ranging from science and nature to H2O sports, pre-teen ‘Fun Zone,’ French immersion, drama, arts, gardening, cooking and leadership

* Free admission and access to all City of Surrey outdoor pools and waterparks

* Free drop-in inclusive sports, games and activities through the summer Park Play program

* $45 child and youth ‘Summer Fun Pass’ offering unlimited, citywide access until September 4 to drop-in activities including swimming, skating, gym activities, weight room (13+) and fitness classes

* Free activities through Surrey’s parks, recreation and culture facilities including Surrey Nature Centre, Surrey Art Gallery, Historic Stewart Farm and Surrey Museum

“Our programs and day camps are designed to encourage participation and create opportunities for children and youth to acquire leadership skills, make new friends and explore new interests,” added Gill-Badesha. “It’s part of our mission to building healthy communities where people can be active and engaged for life.”

For more information on these programs and activities, plus a variety of free special events including the Family Summer Art Party, Fun in the Sun Picnic, Amazing Farm Scavenger Hunt, Band Aid Youth Musician Development Workshop and wheels/skate jams, visit surrey.ca.