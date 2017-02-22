Punjabi superstar Neeru Bajwa brings world premiere of Sargi to Toronto

AFTER the super success last year of the film Channo Kamli Yaar Di, Neeru Bajwa is back with her second home production, Sargi, releasing worldwide on February 24. The film is all the more special as it marks Neeru’s debut as a director. She will also be introducing her sister Rubina Bajwa, who will be debuting as an actress in the film. The movie stars Punjabi rock star actors, Jassi Gill and Babbal Rai, as the lovers in pursuit of Sargi.

Addressing the topic of NRI [Non-Resident Indian] marriage problems in Punjab in an entertaining format with her first home production Channo Kamli Yaar Di, Neeru Bajwa takes on the subject of marriage for immigration purposes with her directorial first, Sargi.

Sargi is a beautiful love story which revolves around a simple girl, Sargi (Rubina Bajwa), from a small city in Punjab and her journey to discovering herself and true love. The film is a rib-tickling romantic comedy, which takes the audience on a humour-filled, emotional roller coaster ride and also stars the very talented Karmjit Anmol and B.N. Sharma as part of the supporting cast.

The world premiere of the film will be taking place in Toronto on Thursday, February 23 at Albion Cinemas with producer-director Neeru Bajwa in attendance.

Synopsis

Sargi (Rubina Bajwa), the daughter of a poor carpenter, and Babbu (Jassi Gill), the son of a very rich farmer, are childhood friends. Babbu, who has been in love with Sargi since their young years, is unable to confess his love for her and alas Sargi marries Amrik Singh (Karmjit Anmol) for immigration purposes and leaves India with her husband. While abroad Sargi starts her new life, working at a coffee shop. To her predicament, Amrik starts falling in love with her and at the same time she is also being wooed by the owners’ son, Kaim (Babbal Rai). As if two suitors were not enough her childhood friend, Babbu who already loves her shows up unexpectedly at the coffee shop she works at, as a friend of Amrik’s. Sargi develops feeling for Kaim, hence one day when Kaim proposes to her, Sargi hesitantly says yes. A heartbroken Babbu returns back to his village, wondering why she married Kaim. The answers reveal themselves at the end of this heart-touching roller coaster ride called Sargi.