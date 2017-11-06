Dhahan prizes for Punjabi literature awarded

AUTHOR Pargat Singh Sartoj received the $25,000 Dhahan Prize for Punjabi Literature at the 4th annual Awards Gala that was held at the Robert H. Lee Alumni Centre on the University of British Columbia campus on Saturday night.

“It is incredibly rewarding to see great Punjabi Literature being recognized on such a large scale. Pargat Singh Sartoj’s work was selected by the jurors to receive the Dhahan Prize from an impressive list of submissions”, said Barj S. Dhahan, Founder of the Prize.

Pargat Singh Sartoj of Punjab, India, won the $25,000 Grand Prize for his novel, Khabar Ik Pind Di (News from a Village).

Finalist Prizes of $5,000 were also awarded to Ali Anwar Ahmad for Tand Tand Maili Chaadar (Filthy Chador (Sheet)) in Shahmukhi script, and Paper Marriage from Nachattar Singh Brar in Gurmukhi script.

The Dhahan Prize, with support from Coast Capital Savings, awarded eight Punjabi language students in BC with $500 for their creative work in Punjabi.

“With the support of Coast Capital Savings, we now reward young Canadian-born Punjabi youth with a prize dedicated to promoting Punjabi literacy amongst Punjabi youth” said Dhahan. “This is an incredible opportunity to strengthen the Punjabi language amongst the second-generation.”

“This opportunity melded very well with what Coast Capital wanted to do,” said Ian Samson of Coast Capital Savings. “It enlightens youth, gets them involved in their community, and really enhances and preserves their culture. When we had the opportunity to be involved, when we were asked to be involved, we jumped on it.”

The eight winners of the 2017 Youth Prizes:

Banpreet Kaur Athwal – Khud Te Vishvaas Karo (Believe in Yourself)

o School: Queen Elizabeth Secondary School, Surrey B.C.

o Teacher: Sarbdeep Johal

Gursimar Kaur Buttar – Karta Karay So Hoye (Suffering is Medicine)

o School: Dasmesh Punjabi School, Abbotsford B.C.

o Teacher: Kuldeep K. Brar

Navkiran Baath – Ik Chhoti Sikhya (A Small Lesson)

o School: Panorama Ridge Secondary, Surrey B.C.

o Teacher: Gurinder Bhatti

Ramneet Kalkett – Sheeshay Vich Ik Nazar (A Look in the Mirror)

o School: Princess Margaret Secondary, Surrey B.C.

o Teacher: Amandeep K. Chhina

Chiragroop Singh Kahlon – School Da Darr (School Phobia)

o School: Dasmesh Punjabi School, Abbotsford B.C.

o Teacher: Kuldeep K. Brar

Karndeep Kaur Kular – Aakhri Saffar (The Last Journey)

o School: LA Matheson Secondary, Surrey B.C.

o Teacher: Gurpreet Kaur Bains

Sukhraman Kaur Lidder – Afsos (Repentence)

o School: LA Matheson Secondary, Surrey B.C.

o Teacher: Gurpreet Kaur Bains

Vikesh Sharma – Zindagi Layee Ik Saffar (A Journey of Life Times)

o School: Burnaby South Secondary, Burnaby B.C.

o Teacher: Dilpreet Ghtaura

Video Links

Pargat Singh Sartoj, Grand Prize Winner – Interview

Nachattar Singh Brar, Finalist Prize Winner – Interview

Banpreet Kaur Athwal, Youth Prize Winner – Interview

Karandeep Kular, Youth Prize Winner – Interview

Vikesh Sharma, Youth Prize Winner – Interview

Rex Hayes, Principal, LA Matheson Secondary School, Surrey B.C. – Interview

Dhahan Prize Gala B-Roll