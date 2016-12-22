Punjabi business owner continues commitment to funding medical treatment with $2 million donation to VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation

FOUNDER of rental property management company Hollyburn Properties, Stephen Sander, has committed to a $2 million donation over the span of several years that will fund state-of-the-art medical technology at Vancouver General Hospital and UBC Hospital.

Hollyburn Properties’ gift will provide necessary upgrades to the existing MRI machine at UBC Hospital, as well as support the purchase of a brand new surgical robot for VGH. This equipment will provide medical teams with the vital tools and technology to conduct life-saving patient treatment.

“Hollyburn Properties is very proud to support residents and families across Vancouver with a donation towards new medical equipment, which will help provide care to people across all sectors of medicine and have an impact for many people no matter what their illness,” says Sander. “This donation is a way for us to give back to the community that has supported us for over 40 years.”

The commitment follows a $1 million donation by Hollyburn Properties last year that provided a new MRI machine to Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver.

“At this time of year, during the holiday season, we would like to encourage other businesses to donate to Hospital Foundations in the region to improve the quality of medical service available to all BC residents,” said Sander.

Hollyburn Properties Ltd. is an innovative industry leader in real estate investment and property management with a specialization in multi-family rental housing. With a national rental portfolio across Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Ottawa, Hollyburn is dedicated to providing high-end rental apartments, while maintaining a commitment to first-class service and professionalism.