CHICAGO: The reverberating bhangra music and Punjabi dhol beats rocked the Chicago White Sox U.S. Guaranteed Rate Stadium for 10 minutes, when colorfully turbaned and costumed popular Punjabi folk dance bhangra dancers made their moves at the home plate on May 30. Chicago White Sox were playing against Boston Red Sox.

The White Sox celebrated Asian Heritage Night with special pregame performances, including Punjabi bhangra dancers and dhol drumming at Gate 4 for a couple of hours, all presented by the Punjabi Cultural Society of Chicago.

The PCS coordinated the performance for the event for the fifth time in this decade at the White Sox game.

The society previously presented a bhangra performance at baseball games on May 6, 2015, July 28, bhangra at a Chicago Bull’s basketball game in March 2009.

The PCS invited the University of Chicago’s bhangra team and Punjabi dhol player Shirish Shah to perform at the event.



“We are celebrating Asian American Heritage Night. It creates awareness about our Punjabi community and helps in creating mutual understanding, respect and appreciation through performing arts. This is what PCS Chicago aims to accomplish by participating in the mainstream events,” said Rajinder Singh Mago of the Punjabi Cultural Society of Chicago, the coordinator of the event at White Sox.

“PCS’ coming events are “PCS Youth Scholarship and Graduation Night” on June 11 at Vice Roy of India Banquets, Lombard, Illinois. “PCS Sports Festival Basketball Tournament” on July 15 at Palatine Park District, Palatine Illinois,” said Sukhmel Singh Atwal, President of PCS.

The Punjabi Cultural Society of Chicago is a not-for-profit all volunteers community service organization devoted to promoting Punjabi culture, language, performing arts, healthy lifestyle and sports, education, and good citizenship in the metropolitan Chicago area. For further information contact:

