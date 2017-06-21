Chandigarh (PTI): The Punjab Police on Wednesday nabbed two more persons with alleged links to an alleged terror unit busted last month, which had reportedly been tasked to target “anti-Sikh” leaders in the state.

Gurpreet Singh and Simranjit Singh were arrested from their native villages of Jiwanwal (Faridkot) and Kamalpur (Moga), respectively, according to a police spokesperson.

Two .32 bore pistols, four magazines and cartridges have been recovered from their possession, he said.

Citing investigations, the spokesperson alleged that Canada-based Gurjeet Cheema had allegedly given two pistols, along with ammunition, to Gurpreet Singh alias Peet during his visit to India earlier this year.

The latter had passed on one of the pistols to Simranjit Singh alias Nikka, for targeting of anti-panthic (anti-Sikh) people, based in Punjab, he said.

The arrests followed investigations into the case related to the busting of the alleged terrorist unit comprising Mann Singh (district Gurdaspur) and Sher Singh (district Jalandhar) on May 21, the spokesperson said.

He said the investigations into the case, registered on Wednesday under relevant provisions of the law including under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967, are still continuing.

The spokesperson said: “Peet has disclosed that his namesake, Gurpreet Singh, resident of district Moga, said to be based in Vancouver in Canada, had visited India between March and April 2016, and had indoctrinated and motivated him to work for the revival of terrorist activity in the state.

“Later, in 2017, Canada-based Gurpreet Singh arranged an operational meeting between Gurjeet Cheema, Gurpreet Singh alias Peet and Mann Singh at village Mudki (Moga district), where Gurjeet promised to arrange delivery of weapons for targeting of anti-panthic people in the near future.”

The spokesperson added: “Peet had also allegedly said that Gurpreet Cheema and his associates based in Canada, such as Gurjinder Singh of Brampton (Canada) were regularly funding him and other members of the module, through formal and informal financial channels to “promote terrorist activities.””