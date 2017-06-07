SURREY RCMP are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating a female who has now been missing for almost two weeks.

San Li Liao was reported missing on May 29 and was last seen leaving work on May 26 in the 14900-block of 54A Avenue. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Surrey RCMP officers have conducted a number of investigative steps and are exploring all avenues of investigation including partnering with multiple agencies to locate her. Surrey Search and Rescue are conducting extensive ground searches. Investigators have spoken to numerous persons and canvassed areas for more information and possible video surveillance.

Liao is 5’1” tall and weighs 110 lbs.

Her vehicle, a green 2000 Toyota Sienna, BC licence plate 731 XEJ, was located on May 29 in the area of the Guildford Recreation Centre (see stock photo of vehicle). Anyone with more information about this vehicle, who has not already spoken to police, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP.

Liao’s daughter, Cindy Cheng, issued a statement on Wednesday at a news conference appealing for more information about the whereabouts of her mother:

“Hi everyone, my name is Cindy, the daughter of Sanli (Sandy) Liao.

“Today, I am speaking on behalf of my family, asking anyone who may know my mom’s whereabouts to come forward and tell the police.

“My siblings and I have not seen my mom since Thursday (5/25), though we did confirm she was at work on Friday (5/26). We are very worried and anxious of her wellbeing because this is very out of character for her and it has already been almost two weeks. She has never gone missing before and would never travel for long periods of time without notifying us, and we know she would never leave us behind.

“My mom is the pillar of our family as she always puts everyone before herself. Her loving and supportive personality is evident to anyone who has met her. She has always been our primary source of support and encouragement and is the reason for who we are today. We really miss her and this is why our family is currently going through an extremely difficult time with this situation, and we are under a lot of stress while going through various emotions. Everyone is very concerned and worried about her well-being and it is very upsetting to imagine any other possible outcomes. Her safe return would mean the world to our family because without her our family will never be complete.

“We are sincerely asking for the public’s help to come forward if they know anything about where my mom may be.

“If you have any information at all, whether it’d be minor or not, please call the Surrey RCMP’s Missing Person Unit at 604-599-0502.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Liao is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or CrimeStoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2017-50389.