Public servant and community volunteer Sargy Chima nominated by BC Liberals in Surrey-Whalley

A longtime public servant and active community volunteer, Sargy Chima, has been acclaimed as the BC Liberal candidate in Surrey-Whalley for the upcoming provincial election.

She will face a formidable rival in incumbent MLA Bruce Ralston of the NDP.

“I know firsthand what it’s like to work three jobs at a time to provide for your loved ones,” said Chima, who became the primary breadwinner for her family when her husband suffered a work-related injury. “I’m running to be part of the BC Liberals’ work to grow the economy and create well-paying jobs, so every British Columbian can look after the people they love.”

In addition to raising three children, Chima has worked as a production line employee at BC Packers, a communications operator for Coquitlam RCMP, and a team leader with Service Canada. She and her husband are also entrepreneurs, involved in building small housing developments.

Chima has been an active volunteer with the Surrey and Delta Minor Hockey Associations and the Surrey Parks and Recreation Committee. She has served as chair of the Public Service Alliance of Canada’s Women’s and Human Rights Committees, vice president of the Pacific Canada Heritage Centre, and president of the Canada Employment and Immigration Union Local 20949. She noted her brother, former federal cabinet minister Herb Dhaliwal, inspired her to get involved in public life.

“I’m passionate about helping Surrey-Whalley residents achieve our community’s full potential as a great place to live, work, and raise a family,” Chima added. “If elected, my priorities will be safe streets, good schools, and quality health care so that our neighbourhoods and the families that live here can thrive.”

“Sargy will be both a good listener and a strong voice for the people of Surrey-Whalley,” said Minister Amrik Virk, candidate for Surrey-Guildford and former RCMP inspector. “She cares deeply about this community, and we need her on our team to continue her tireless work for Surrey families.”

With the nomination of Chima and Esquimalt-Metchosin candidate Barb Desjardins, BC Liberals have now nominated 76 candidates province-wide. The provincial election will be held on May 9, 2017.