BRITISH Columbia’s wildfire-driven provincial state of emergency has been formally extended again, through the end of the day on August 18. Premier John Horgan had announced a previous extension on July 19.

The state of emergency declaration will continue to apply to the whole province. This ensures that federal, provincial and local resources can be delivered in a co-ordinated response to the wildfire situation and continue to ensure public safety, which remains the provincial government’s top priority.

As well, the Province said it remains committed to providing ongoing, direct financial support to evacuees, with $600-per-household funding, which will be renewed every 14 days until evacuees return home.

As of 9 a.m. on Friday (August 4), there were 122 wildfires burning in B.C. As of 8 p.m. on Thursday (August 3), there were 25 evacuation orders affecting approximately 7,127 individuals, plus 42 evacuation alerts impacting approximately 24,957 people.

The state of emergency gives agencies, such as Emergency Management BC, the fire commissioner, the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, and the RCMP the authority, under the Wildfire Act, to take every action necessary to fight the wildfires and protect residents and their communities.