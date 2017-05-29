UCMAS Mental Math, provider of the leading North American educational program in Abacus and Mental Math for children, held its 4th Annual BC UCMAS Mental Math and Abacus Competition recently. The event was a great success with record participation and outstanding performance by the UCMAS students.

Over 500 UCMAS Mental Math students aged 4 to 13 from the four BC centers in Surrey, Vancouver and Richmond took part in this year’s competition. At the competition, which tested speed and accuracy in arithmetic, the UCMAS students had eight minutes to solve as many as 100-200 math questions depending on the students’ level, using only an abacus or mental math. The math questions included arithmetic calculations of columns of figures that required students to tabulate at a rate faster than using a calculator.

“We are thrilled and proud of our UCMAS students’ skills and achievements”, said Rashmi Mehta, Director at the BC UCMAS Provincial Office. “Our Annual Provincial Competition provides UCMAS students with a unique opportunity to demonstrate their proficiency in abacus and mental math skills acquired through their learning in UCMAS.”

Explaining the UCMAS concept further Vandana Bhusary, Director at UCMAS, Surrey, added “Our UCMAS program instills in our students key cognitive skills such as problem solving, visualization, focus and mental sharpness that are essential for their academic and personal success.”

At the Awards Ceremony, 300 finalists, champions and graduates were presented with national and provincial recognition trophies and plaques in 26 different categories. All students received participation medals and special gifts in appreciation for their efforts and enthusiasm. Provincial and local dignitaries that were on hand to award the students their prizes were themselves recognized with commemorative plaques. With an audience of 500 guests including parents, families and friends, the dignitaries at the awards ceremony included Amar Jit Singh, Indian Consul, Dr. Pargat Bhurji, pediatrician, Jas Johal, MLA-elect for Richmond-Queensborough, and Satish Kumar, business leader and philanthropist, and Gurvinder S. Hundal, Editor, Darpan Magazine.

About UCMAS Canada Inc.:

UCMAS Canada Inc. offers UCMAS (Universal Concept of Mental Arithmetic System) Mental Math program for children aged 4 to 13 through 65 centres located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia. UCMAS is the leading provider of Mental Math and Abacus education in North America. Established in Canada in 2004, it was pioneered in 1993 in Asia and has since grown to 5,500 centres worldwide in countries such as the United States, Great Britain, Spain, Australia, India, China and Malaysia. The UCMAS program helps boost brainpower by teaching kids to perform mental math using the abacus in a way that children find engaging and instructive. Described as “Mental Aerobics”, the UCMAS program improves the child’s focus, creativity and memory, leads to proficiency in math and enhances overall academic achievement. For more information visit www.ucmas.ca.