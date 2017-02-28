Province establishes new requirements for municipal building officials

NEW mandatory qualification requirements for local government building and plumbing officials have been brought into force to support greater consistency in how the BC Building Code is interpreted, applied and enforced, the Province announced on Tuesday.

The requirements will also ensure building and plumbing officials are qualified and accountable to a professional standard.

Local government building and plumbing officials will now need to:

Be a member in good standing of the Building Officials’ Association of British Columbia (BOABC).

Pass exams according to the level of their responsibilities.

Undertake annual continuing professional development.

Be entered in the register of qualified building officials.

The qualification requirements are based on the existing BOABC certification program so those currently certified will already meet the requirements and will not have to retake their exams. Approximately 75% of building officials are certified.

The BOABC will administer the requirements on behalf of the B.C. government.

There will be a four-year transition period to allow local authorities the time to plan and make the necessary arrangements to qualify their staff. Building officials will have six months to become members of the BOABC and an additional three-and-a-half years to pass requisite exams and be entered in the register.

Detailed information is available at www.gov.bc.ca/buildingact