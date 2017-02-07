Province and Creative BC announce $1.5 million in funding for music industry

THE Province of British Columbia and Creative BC announced on Tuesday the allocation of $1.5 million to support the new Careers of BC Artists program, designed to stimulate economic growth within the music industry by funding marketing initiatives that build audiences for artists, albums, and live performances.

Shirley Bond, Minister of Jobs, Tourism and Skills Training and Minister Responsible for Labour, and Robert Wong, Vice President of Creative BC, made the announcement with industry representatives and songs performed by Rococode, a Vancouver-based electro-pop duo that has toured Canada and the United States.

As part of the $15 million BC Music Fund (BCMF) announced last year, this new program will allow music companies and artist-entrepreneurs to apply for funding supporting the marketing and promotion of B.C. artists, including B.C.-based music-video production and the development of marketing materials and assets. Funding can also be used for electronic-press kits, photography, websites or publicity campaigns, including radio or advertising campaigns promoting an album release or the brand of a B.C. artist.

This program will enable B.C. artists to tap into provincial, national and international markets to further their professional careers. Funding for the creation of videos, photos, online tools and ad campaigns will expand the presence of B.C. artists and grow their audiences locally and abroad.

Applications for the Careers of BC Artists Program will be accepted March 1. The first deadline for this program is May 1 with a second intake in the fall of 2017.

This is the fifth program to launch as part of the BC Music Fund. In total, the fund will support seven programs, including Sound Recording, Live Music, Industry Initiatives, Research, Careers of B.C. Artists, Music Company Development, and Innovation.

Through March 2017, the BC Music Fund will launch additional programs to support British Columbia’s diverse music industry.

Continuing through February 2017, Creative BC is hosting a series of public regional outreach meetings to share information about new programs and build relationships with music industry partners throughout British Columbia. Information meetings are ongoing, with events held in Victoria, Nanaimo, Kelowna, Prince George, Smithers, Nelson and Merritt. For more information, visit: www.bcmusicfund.com.

Bond said: “B.C. is home to some of the most talented artists in the country and this new program will help musicians promote their music around the world. Investments through the BC Music Fund are designed to help grow our creative economy and support local talent as they produce great Canadian content.”

Wong added: “Creative BC is pleased to support and develop B.C. artists with the power of local and global marketing initiatives. With these tools, B.C. artists can share their music with audiences around the world and bring their careers to new and levels.”

Tarun Nayar, Artistic Director, Vancouver International Bhangra Celebration, said: “The BCMF is providing opportunities for artists in this province in a way that I haven’t experienced in my lifetime. All of a sudden there is fresh energy – so many people are working and creating art. It is more important than ever to ensure that diverse voices have a meaningful say in the creation of art and culture in this country.”

Rococode said: “As a mostly independently funded operation, we have rarely had any marketing resources to work with and we are extremely excited about the possibilities. Funding in these areas will help to fully realize our artistic ambitions in the visual realm as well as broaden our reach and help us to be heard above the sheer volume of music being released into the world.”

Quick Facts:

* B.C. has the third-largest concentration of independent labels, sound recording studios and other music businesses in Canada.

* B.C.’s music industry includes over 80 independent record labels, 123 sound recording studios and hundreds of music publishers, managers, talent agencies, marketing and other businesses that support the development and delivery of music.

* There are more than 6,400 artists in British Columbia: These include 600 conductors, composers or arrangers and 5,825 musicians or singers.

* B.C.’s music industry contributed over $400 million in revenue to the provincial economy.

* The industry generates revenue from multiple streams that include record label production and sound recording ($52.7 million) live music performances ($87.8 million), music publishing ($13.7 million) and artist income ($255 million).