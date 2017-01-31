Properties of Canadian NRIs Davinder Singh Nirwal, co-accused in Jagdish Bhola drug case, and his son seized: Punjab media report

Jalandhar (Punjab): India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) – a specialized financial investigation agency under the Federal Finance Ministry’s Department of Revenue – has taken into possession nine shops belonging to Canadian Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) Davinder Singh Nirwal — a co-accused in the Jagdish Bhola drug case — and his son, Roy Bahadur Nirwal, in Jaipur (Rajasthan state), reports the Tribune newspaper of Punjab.

Notorious drug kingpin Bhola is a former police deputy superintendent of police who was fired and a former international medal-winning wrestler.

Properties worth over Rs.60 million [$1.15 million] have been attached for alleged violation of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The newspaper said that Davinder, who hails from Sriganganagar, was booked in Patiala in 2013 after he was caught with 10 kg of pseudoephedrine and 500 gm of an intoxicating powder. He had appeared before the ED four times in 2014-15.

In his statement, he had said that he had migrated to Canada in 1972 and was not filing his income tax returns in India. He had confessed that he was arrested twice by the Canadian police — in 2005-06 and 2010-11 — for possession of drugs and had been penalized by the court with house arrest for nine months and two months, respectively. He also admitted having sent 925 kg of the ketamine drug to China in 2005.

ED officials said Davinder purchased immovable assets with money obtained from drug smuggling, according to the Tribune.