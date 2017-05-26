DR. Parmjit Sohal was recently promoted to the rank of clinical professor in the Department of Family Practice at the University of British Columbia.

He attended the UBC Faculty of Medicine 2017 Annual Academic Gowns and Emeriti Recognition Ceremony held at the University Golf Club on May 15. This event honours those newly promoted to the ranks of professor, professor of teaching or clinical professor as well as those recently granted emeritus and emerita status.

Dr. Sohal did his MD from the University of Alberta in Edmonton and PhD in biochemistry from the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon. He did his family practice residency from UBC and joined the UBC Department of Family Practice soon after completing his residency training. He received his certification from the College of Family Physicians of Canada (CCFP) and Fellowship from the College of Family Physicians of Canada (FCFP). He has been a family physician in Surrey over the past 20 years with a strong interest in teaching medical students / residents, clinical research and community health.

He has published numerous research papers in international journals and has presented papers at various national / international meetings / conferences. His main area of research interest is in the field of diabetes, cholesterol metabolism and cardiovascular diseases. He has received several awards including 2014 Canada’s Family Physician of the Year Award for BC by the College of Family Physicians of Canada. He was also awarded 2014 Frederick Banting Award from the Canadian Diabetes Association (now Diabetes Canada) for his contributions in the prevention and management of diabetes in South Asians.