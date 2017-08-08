AY Jackson Secondary School, Earl Haig Secondary School, George S. Henry Academy, Georges Vanier Secondary School, St. Joseph Morrow Park Catholic Secondary School, Brebeuf College, Loretto Abbey Catholic Secondary School and Newtonbrook Secondary School have a special program in late August for high school students who have arrived in Canada this summer. The program is called Newcomer Orientation Week (NOW) and it will help students adjust to school life in Canada. There are a limited number of spaces in the program. To ensure participation in NOW, please call 416-395-9440(TDSB) or 416-393-5500 (TCDSB) to make an appointment for an early English language and mathematics assessment.

In addition, Cummer Valley Middle School, R.J. Lang Elementary and Middle School, Willowdale Middle School have a special program for students and their families who arrived in Canada this summer. The program is called Welcome and Information for Newcomers (WIN) and it will help students adjust to school in Canada. Join us on Friday, September 1 from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Please call 416-292-7510 Ext. 301 or 126 for details.