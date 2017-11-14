MP Sonia Sidhu and Brampton proclaim November as Diabetes Awareness Month, November 14 as Diabetes Day

BRAMPTON, Ontario: Sonia Sidhu, MP for Brampton South, was with Brampton Mayor Linda Jeffrey at City Hall as the mayor proclaimed November as Diabetes Awareness Month and November 14 as World Diabetes Day in the City of Brampton.

“This proclamation put forward by Mayor Jeffrey and the Council will go a long way in helping the people of Brampton by raising awareness” said Sidhu. “Brampton has one of the highest rates of diabetes in the Ontario, and the awareness this will bring by familiarizing people with diabetes warning signs and encouraging them to making healthy lifestyle choices will be instrumental in preventing the onset of Type 2 Diabetes”.

“This year on World Diabetes Day we come together to recognize the barriers women face when it comes to diabetes” added Sidhu. “Whether it is access to education or access to treatment and care, women face many barriers unique to them due to their gender”.

In recognition of the challenges faced my women, attendants participated in forming the Blue Circle, a global symbol chosen by the International Diabetes Federation and World Health Organization that signifies the unity of the global diabetes community in response to the diabetes epidemic.

Following the proclamation, Sidhu challenged the Mayor of Brampton and City Councillors to raise awareness about the impact that increased physical activity has on reducing the onset of Type 2 diabetes. This challenge followed the one Sidhu issued to over 50 parliamentarians earlier in the month, including Health Minister Ginette Petitpas.

World Diabetes Day was created in response to the escalating health threat posed by diabetes by the International Diabetes Federation and the World Health Organization and became an official United Nations Day in 2006 to be celebrated annually on November 14.

Sidhu has championed diabetes prevention and healthy living, through chairing the All Party Diabetes Caucus, and leading a national summer consultation.