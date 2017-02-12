Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday: Schedule

PRIME Minister Justin Trudeau leaves for Washington, D.C., from Ottawa at 7 a.m. (ET) and will arrive at 9 a.m. at Joint Base Andrews, near Washington.

Trudeau will arrive at the White House and be greeted by Trump at 10:15 a.m. They will hold a tête-a-tête meeting at 11:10 a.m. in the Oval Office, West Wing.

At 11:25 a.m., Trudeau and Trump will hold an expanded bilateral meeting in the Oval Office.

At 12:15 p.m., Trudeau and Trump will participate in a roundtable discussion with women executives in the Cabinet Room, West Wing.

At 12:50 p.m., Trudeau will attend a luncheon hosted by Trump.

At 2 p.m., Trudeau and Trump will hold a joint media availability in the East Room of the White House.

Trudeau will meet with the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Paul Ryan, at 3 p.m. on Capitol Hill.

He will then meet with the Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, at 3:40 p.m.

Trudeau will leave for Ottawa at 6 p.m.