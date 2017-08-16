By Autoreviewman

The Volvo V90 has to be one of the best looking wagons I have ever seen with its sleek, low – long looks that scream CLASS! The V90 looks every bit the blueblood Euro wagon it is. Interior wise, the cabin is beautiful, with sumptuous looking white/cream leather seats as on our tester. The 2018 V90 comes in three trim levels: The $59,900 Momentum, the $64,450 R-Design and this top-tier Inscription, at $66,050. Standard fare for the Inscription includes GPS navigation, Apple CarPlay connectivity, a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, rear park assist, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, a 9.3-inch in-dash touchscreen, heated and ventilated front seats and a power liftgate. Powering the V90 T6 model is either a 2.0-liter turbo- and supercharged four cylinder engine units driving all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic. The All-Wheel drive system can split power 50/50 to the front and rear wheels. Volvo’s claimed 0–60 time of about 6.0 seconds comes thanks to 295 lb-ft of torque available from 2,200 to 5,400 rpm

It goes without saying, the V90 also includes a host of Volvo’s safety kit, including City Safety with low- and high-speed collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control with active lane-keeping aid, pedestrian and cyclist detection, automatic steering and much more. Blind-spot warning and cross-traffic alert are not standard – they are part of the $2,000 Vision package that also adds auto-dimming/folding mirrors and visual park assist. . The Volvo’s large tablet-sized infotainment screen works like a treat, responding crisply to swipes, pinches, scrolls, and pushes. It clear bright and very intuitive to use.

With the rear seats upright, the V90 can handle 19.8 cubic feet of stuff; with the seats folded flat, capacity expands to 53.9 cubic feet. The 60/40 second row with a ski pass

On the road, the V90’s potent power output gives it an extra oomph of acceleration and makes the V90 a plush, fast comfortable cruiser. Meanwhile the advanced all-wheel-drive system is excellent in the slippery roads we encountered. The V90’s uprated suspension, braking, steering and other dynamics systems e engineered to deliver optimum grip and handling agility, it’s an overall satisfying driving experience. To sum up, the 2018 Volvo V90 is an excellent up-to date stylish, technologically superior and formidable family sports orientated premium wagon. Volvo continues to build probably the safest cars in the world and the V90 is no exception. Awesome in very way

2018 Volvo V90 Base price: $$59,900 plus options, delivery and taxes