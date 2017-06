NDP Leader John Horgan on Wednesday slammed Premier Christy Clark for making throne speech promises, pointing out: “For years, Christy Clark looked out for herself and her rich friends while making life harder for everyone else. On election day, an overwhelming majority of British Columbians rejected that.

“Now, Christy Clark will say anything to hang on to power. But we just can’t count on her to fix the problems she created.

“British Columbians are ready for new leadership that works for everyone instead of just those at the top. And BC New Democrats are ready to deliver it.”