NOW that the BC NDP and the BC Green Party have reached an agreement that enables the NDP to form the next government with their 41 MLAs and three Green Party MLAs, Premier Christy Clark MUST step down and not act as a REAL loser.

Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver and NDP Leader John Horgan announced on Monday that they have reached a four-year Confidence and Supply Agreement that provides a path to forming a new government. The agreement will be ratified by both the Green and New Democrat caucuses on Tuesday before being released in full.

Hopefully, Clark still has some decency and dignity left after all her blunders and blatant lies and distortions during the election campaign. She has shown a complete disregard for the common man and many in her party really want her to just go away as she has let down the party and lost all credibility.

Clark’s rich corporate donors who control her policies will keep on pressuring her not to give up after having given her so much money.

Her statement in reaction to the above announcement showed that she will try every dirty trick in her book to find some excuse to sabotage the NDP-Green Party deal.

This is what she said: “In recent days, we have made every effort to reach a governing agreement, while standing firm on our core beliefs. It’s vitally important that British Columbians see the specific details of the agreement announced today by the BC NDP and Green Party leaders, which could have far-reaching consequences for our province’s future.

“As the incumbent government, and the party with the most seats in the legislature, we have a responsibility to carefully consider our next steps. I will consult on those steps with the newly elected BC Liberal caucus, and have more to say tomorrow.”

Weaver said: “We can have a stable minority government for four years with the support of BC Green MLAs on confidence and supply matters. After taking the time to engage in good faith discussions with both parties, our caucus has concluded that it is in the best interests of British Columbians for new ideas and new approaches to be brought to the BC Legislature.

“This is an incredible opportunity to work together to fix our broken political system. The BC Green Caucus’ top priority will continue to be to collaborate across party lines with both other parties to advance good public policy that puts the people of British Columbia first.

Horgan said: “People voted overwhelmingly for change, and we are ready to give them that. A New Democrat government will deliver what people voted for on May 9: making life more affordable, fixing the services people count on, and building a sustainable economy that works for everyone.

“We can have a legislature where all MLAs can put forward good ideas that help people, and come together to support them. That’s the opportunity voters presented us with when they made their decision. We couldn’t be more excited to work together to get closer to making the changes we both committed to in our campaigns – and get good things done for the people of BC.”

Will Clark leave gracefully or will she have to be FORCED to quit like a REAL loser?

Let’s see what happens now!