PREMIER Christy Clark has been asked to continue governing by B.C. Lieutenant Governor Judith Guichon, according to the Premier’s Office.
Clark has desperately reached out to the Green Party in order to stay in power, but it remains to be seen whether the Greens will support her and risk losing their popularity or support the NDP with several conditions.
The NDP are watching the situation carefully.
It also remains to be seen if the Liberals will finally dump Clark and go for someone like Mike de Jong – the financial expert who is well liked – to lead them. Clark’s unpopularity even with Liberal voters was clear from the results of a new Insights West “exit poll” conducted for CTV Vancouver. The poll found 49 per cent of Liberal voters do not like her leadership but felt the party seemed like the best option at this time.
Clark’s popularity among South Asians has taken a big hit, but de Jong has always been welcomed by South Asians who find him warm and friendly in contrast with a put-on Clark.
LIBERALS: 43 Seats
NDP: 41 Seats
GREEN PARTY: 3 Seats
LIBERALS: 735,104 votes (40.85%)
NDP: 717,073 (39.85%)
GREEN PARTY: 301,278 (16.74%)
TOTAL VOTES: 1,799,355
Total Advance Turnout: 614,389
Total Registered Voters: 3,156,991 (as of April 11)
THE following are preliminary voting results from initial count.
Final voting results will not be available until after the conclusion of final count, which will commence on May 22, 2017.
During preparation for final count, district electoral officers will confirm voting results and certification envelope counts reported during initial count. Adjustments may be made to accurately reflect election night results, and the screening of certification envelopes. Results will not be finalized until final count is completed.
Preliminary voting results will be refreshed daily at 10 a.m., Monday to Friday.
|Electoral District
|Candidate’s Ballot Name
|Affiliation
|Total Valid Votes
|% of Popular Vote
|Abbotsford-Mission
|Dan Cameron
|Christian Heritage Party of B.C.
|607
|2.60%
|Andrew Murray Christie
|BC NDP
|6,754
|28.89%
|Simon John Gibson
|BC Liberal Party
|12,080
|51.67%
|Jennifer Holmes
|BC Green Party
|3,940
|16.85%
|102 of 102 ballot boxes reported
|23,381
|100%
|Abbotsford South
|Jasleen Arora
|BC NDP
|5,652
|27.93%
|William Aird Flavelle
|BC Green Party
|3,021
|14.93%
|Ron Gray
|Christian Heritage Party of B.C.
|874
|4.32%
|Darryl Plecas
|BC Liberal Party
|10,687
|52.82%
|101 of 101 ballot boxes reported
|20,234
|100%
|Abbotsford West
|Michael de Jong
|BC Liberal Party
|10,910
|55.99%
|Kevin Allan Eastwood
|BC Green Party
|2,068
|10.61%
|Preet Rai
|BC NDP
|5,890
|30.23%
|Dave Sharkey
|Libertarian
|133
|0.68%
|Lynn Simcox
|Christian Heritage Party of B.C.
|484
|2.48%
|88 of 88 ballot boxes reported
|19,485
|100%
|Boundary-Similkameen
|Peter Entwistle
|Independent
|3,028
|14.22%
|Linda Margaret Larson
|BC Liberal Party
|9,174
|43.09%
|Vonnie Lavers
|BC Green Party
|2,145
|10.08%
|Colleen Ross
|BC NDP
|6,941
|32.61%
|95 of 95 ballot boxes reported
|21,288
|100%
|Burnaby-Deer Lake
|Graham Bowers
|BC Conservative Party
|523
|3.18%
|Elias Ishak
|Independent
|207
|1.26%
|Anne Kang
|BC NDP
|7,778
|47.33%
|Rick McGowan
|BC Green Party
|1,951
|11.87%
|Karen Xiao Bao Wang
|BC Liberal Party
|5,973
|36.35%
|71 of 71 ballot boxes reported
|16,432
|100%
|Burnaby-Edmonds
|Raj Chouhan
|BC NDP
|9,613
|53.70%
|Garrison Duke
|BC Liberal Party
|5,852
|32.69%
|Valentine Wu
|BC Green Party
|2,436
|13.61%
|73 of 73 ballot boxes reported
|17,901
|100%
|Burnaby-Lougheed
|Katrina Chen
|BC NDP
|9,845
|47.74%
|Steve Darling
|BC Liberal Party
|7,698
|37.33%
|Sylvia Gung
|Independent
|134
|0.65%
|Joe Keithley
|BC Green Party
|2,837
|13.76%
|Neeraj Murarka
|Libertarian
|109
|0.53%
|84 of 84 ballot boxes reported
|20,623
|100%
|Burnaby North
|Peter Hallschmid
|BC Green Party
|2,415
|11.75%
|Richard T. Lee
|BC Liberal Party
|8,349
|40.61%
|Janet Routledge
|BC NDP
|9,794
|47.64%
|85 of 85 ballot boxes reported
|20,558
|100%
|Cariboo-Chilcotin
|Donna Barnett
|BC Liberal Party
|8,028
|58.99%
|Rita Helen Giesbrecht
|BC Green Party
|2,035
|14.95%
|Sally Watson
|BC NDP
|3,547
|26.06%
|71 of 71 ballot boxes reported
|13,610
|100%
|Cariboo North
|Scott Elliott
|BC NDP
|4,117
|35.45%
|Tony Goulet
|BC Conservative Party
|690
|5.94%
|Richard Edward Jaques
|BC Green Party
|836
|7.20%
|Coralee Ella Oakes
|BC Liberal Party
|5,969
|51.40%
|57 of 57 ballot boxes reported
|11,612
|100%
|Chilliwack
|Wayne Froese
|BC Green Party
|3,014
|17.03%
|John Martin
|BC Liberal Party
|8,641
|48.82%
|Ryan McKinnon
|Independent
|370
|2.09%
|Tracey Lorrean O’Hara
|BC NDP
|5,673
|32.05%
|72 of 72 ballot boxes reported
|17,698
|100%
|Chilliwack-Kent
|Josie Bleuer
|BC Green Party
|3,088
|14.69%
|Patti MacAhonic
|BC NDP
|6,678
|31.77%
|Laurie Throness
|BC Liberal Party
|11,257
|53.55%
|84 of 84 ballot boxes reported
|21,023
|100%
|Columbia River-Revelstoke
|Samson Boyer
|BC Green Party
|1,582
|11.44%
|Doug Clovechok
|BC Liberal Party
|6,325
|45.75%
|Justin James Hooles
|Independent
|353
|2.55%
|Rylan Kashuba
|Libertarian
|148
|1.07%
|Duncan Boyd MacLeod
|Independent
|450
|3.26%
|Gerry Taft
|BC NDP
|4,966
|35.92%
|61 of 61 ballot boxes reported
|13,824
|100%
|Coquitlam-Burke Mountain
|Joan Isaacs
|BC Liberal Party
|9,514
|44.44%
|Ian Donnelly Soutar
|BC Green Party
|2,553
|11.92%
|Jodie Wickens
|BC NDP
|9,344
|43.64%
|82 of 82 ballot boxes reported
|21,411
|100%
|Coquitlam-Maillardville
|Steve Kim
|BC Liberal Party
|7,862
|38.26%
|Selina Mae Robinson
|BC NDP
|10,308
|50.17%
|Nicola Eyton Spurling
|BC Green Party
|2,223
|10.82%
|Jesse Velay-Vitow
|Libertarian
|155
|0.75%
|88 of 88 ballot boxes reported
|20,548
|100%
|Courtenay-Comox
|Jim Benninger
|BC Liberal Party
|10,049
|37.12%
|Ronna-Rae Leonard
|BC NDP
|10,058
|37.15%
|Leah Catherine McCulloch
|BC Conservative Party
|2,061
|7.61%
|Ernie Sellentin
|BC Green Party
|4,907
|18.12%
|91 of 91 ballot boxes reported
|27,075
|100%
|Cowichan Valley
|James Robert Anderson
|Libertarian
|367
|1.28%
|Sonia Furstenau
|BC Green Party
|10,669
|37.21%
|Eden Haythornthwaite
|Independent
|117
|0.41%
|Steve Housser
|BC Liberal Party
|7,943
|27.70%
|Lori Lynn Iannidinardo
|BC NDP
|8,965
|31.26%
|Samuel Lockhart
|Independent
|136
|0.47%
|Ian Morrison
|Independent
|478
|1.67%
|97 of 97 ballot boxes reported
|28,675
|100%
|Delta North
|Scott Hamilton
|BC Liberal Party
|8,817
|40.10%
|Ravi Kahlon
|BC NDP
|10,658
|48.47%
|Jacquie Miller
|BC Green Party
|2,512
|11.42%
|76 of 76 ballot boxes reported
|21,987
|100%
|Delta South
|Larry Colero
|BC Green Party
|2,134
|9.07%
|Ian Paton
|BC Liberal Party
|10,473
|44.50%
|Bruce Reid
|BC NDP
|4,800
|20.40%
|Errol Edmund Sherley
|BC Action Party
|77
|0.33%
|Nicholas Wong
|Independent
|6,050
|25.71%
|87 of 87 ballot boxes reported
|23,534
|100%
|Esquimalt-Metchosin
|Mitzi Jayne Dean
|BC NDP
|10,803
|46.01%
|Barb Desjardins
|BC Liberal Party
|6,564
|27.96%
|Andy MacKinnon
|BC Green Party
|5,814
|24.76%
|Delmar Martay
|Independent
|90
|0.38%
|Josh Steffler
|Libertarian
|149
|0.63%
|Tyson Riel Strandlund
|Communist Party of BC
|60
|0.26%
|80 of 80 ballot boxes reported
|23,480
|100%
|Fraser-Nicola
|Arthur Alexander Green
|BC Green Party
|2,336
|16.04%
|Michael Henshall
|BC Social Credit Party
|573
|3.93%
|Harry Lali
|BC NDP
|5,475
|37.59%
|Jackie L. Tegart
|BC Liberal Party
|6,181
|42.44%
|88 of 88 ballot boxes reported
|14,565
|100%
|Kamloops-North Thompson
|Dan Hines
|BC Green Party
|4,573
|20.29%
|Peter Paul Kerek
|Communist Party of BC
|166
|0.74%
|Peter Gordon Milobar
|BC Liberal Party
|11,025
|48.93%
|Barb Nederpel
|BC NDP
|6,770
|30.04%
|109 of 109 ballot boxes reported
|22,534
|100%
|Kamloops-South Thompson
|Nancy Bepple
|BC NDP
|5,479
|21.51%
|Jessica Lea Bradshaw
|Libertarian
|274
|1.08%
|Donovan Cavers
|BC Green Party
|5,214
|20.47%
|Beat Klossner
|Communist Party of BC
|99
|0.39%
|Todd Graham Stone
|BC Liberal Party
|14,409
|56.56%
|89 of 89 ballot boxes reported
|25,475
|100%
|Kelowna-Lake Country
|Norm Letnick
|BC Liberal Party
|13,834
|60.14%
|Erik Olesen
|BC NDP
|4,753
|20.66%
|Alison Shaw
|BC Green Party
|4,416
|19.20%
|95 of 95 ballot boxes reported
|23,003
|100%
|Kelowna-Mission
|Charles Hardy
|BC Conservative Party
|1,755
|7.23%
|Harwinder Kaur Sandhu
|BC NDP
|5,102
|21.03%
|Steve Thomson
|BC Liberal Party
|13,985
|57.64%
|Rainer Wilkins
|BC Green Party
|3,422
|14.10%
|112 of 112 ballot boxes reported
|24,264
|100%
|Kelowna West
|Christy Clark
|BC Liberal Party
|14,559
|59.60%
|Shelley Cook
|BC NDP
|6,055
|24.79%
|Robert Mellalieu
|BC Green Party
|3,290
|13.47%
|Brian Thiesen
|Independent
|525
|2.15%
|113 of 113 ballot boxes reported
|24,429
|100%
|Kootenay East
|Keith D. Komar
|Libertarian
|385
|2.39%
|Randal Macnair
|BC NDP
|4,779
|29.70%
|Yvonne Marie Prest
|BC Green Party
|1,814
|11.27%
|Tom Glenn Shypitka
|BC Liberal Party
|9,114
|56.64%
|75 of 75 ballot boxes reported
|16,092
|100%
|Kootenay West
|Katrine Conroy
|BC NDP
|10,499
|59.62%
|Jim Postnikoff
|BC Liberal Party
|4,321
|24.54%
|Sam Troy
|BC Green Party
|2,791
|15.85%
|79 of 79 ballot boxes reported
|17,611
|100%
|Langford-Juan de Fuca
|Scott Burton
|Libertarian
|238
|1.03%
|John Horgan
|BC NDP
|12,144
|52.78%
|Willie Nelson
|The Vancouver Island Party
|222
|0.96%
|Cathy Noel
|BC Liberal Party
|6,062
|26.35%
|Brendan Ralfs
|BC Green Party
|4,341
|18.87%
|82 of 82 ballot boxes reported
|23,007
|100%
|Langley
|Gail Chaddock-Costello
|BC NDP
|7,561
|34.29%
|Justin Greenwood
|BC Conservative Party
|1,122
|5.09%
|Robert Kerr Pobran
|Libertarian
|151
|0.68%
|Mary Polak
|BC Liberal Party
|9,859
|44.71%
|Elizabeth Helen Walker
|BC Green Party
|3,358
|15.23%
|90 of 90 ballot boxes reported
|22,051
|100%
|Langley East
|Rich Coleman
|BC Liberal Party
|15,007
|54.02%
|Alex Joehl
|Libertarian
|465
|1.67%
|Inder Johal
|BC NDP
|7,817
|28.14%
|Bill Masse
|BC Green Party
|4,494
|16.18%
|105 of 105 ballot boxes reported
|27,783
|100%
|Maple Ridge-Mission
|Marc Dalton
|BC Liberal Party
|9,723
|40.95%
|Bob D’Eith
|BC NDP
|9,843
|41.46%
|Trevor Hamilton
|BC Conservative Party
|850
|3.58%
|Jeff Monds
|Libertarian
|144
|0.61%
|Peter Pak Chiu Tam
|BC Green Party
|3,181
|13.40%
|97 of 97 ballot boxes reported
|23,741
|100%
|Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows
|Lisa Marie Beare
|BC NDP
|10,992
|44.61%
|Doug Bing
|BC Liberal Party
|9,652
|39.17%
|Gary John O’Driscoll
|BC Conservative Party
|613
|2.49%
|Alex Pope
|BC Green Party
|3,010
|12.22%
|Steve Ranta
|Independent
|373
|1.51%
|96 of 96 ballot boxes reported
|24,640
|100%
|Mid Island-Pacific Rim
|Dan Cebuliak
|BC Refed
|76
|0.32%
|Robert Alexander Clarke
|Libertarian
|283
|1.18%
|Darren Frank DeLuca
|BC Liberal Party
|6,196
|25.90%
|Julian Fell
|BC Conservative Party
|842
|3.52%
|Scott Kenneth Fraser
|BC NDP
|11,662
|48.75%
|Alicia La Rue
|BC Green Party
|4,865
|20.34%
|94 of 94 ballot boxes reported
|23,924
|100%
|Nanaimo
|Paris Gaudet
|BC Liberal Party
|8,189
|32.97%
|Kathleen Harris
|BC Green Party
|4,899
|19.72%
|Leonard Krog
|BC NDP
|11,498
|46.29%
|Bill Walker
|Libertarian
|251
|1.01%
|98 of 98 ballot boxes reported
|24,837
|100%
|Nanaimo-North Cowichan
|Alana DeLong
|BC Liberal Party
|6,696
|28.47%
|P. Anna Paddon
|Independent
|257
|1.09%
|Doug Routley
|BC NDP
|10,986
|46.71%
|Lia Marie Constance Versaevel
|BC Green Party
|5,583
|23.74%
|94 of 94 ballot boxes reported
|23,522
|100%
|Nechako Lakes
|Douglas Norman Gook
|BC Green Party
|843
|9.00%
|Jon Rempel
|Libertarian
|417
|4.45%
|John Rustad
|BC Liberal Party
|5,108
|54.51%
|Anne Marie Sam
|BC NDP
|2,784
|29.71%
|Al Trampuh
|Independent
|218
|2.33%
|65 of 65 ballot boxes reported
|9,370
|100%
|Nelson-Creston
|Kim Charlesworth
|BC Green Party
|4,770
|27.88%
|Michelle Mungall
|BC NDP
|7,159
|41.85%
|Jesse O’Leary
|Independent
|151
|0.88%
|Tom Prior
|Independent
|135
|0.79%
|Tanya Rae Wall
|BC Liberal Party
|4,891
|28.59%
|71 of 71 ballot boxes reported
|17,106
|100%
|New Westminster
|Lorraine Brett
|BC Liberal Party
|5,333
|21.27%
|Rex Brocki
|Libertarian
|174
|0.69%
|Jonina Campbell
|BC Green Party
|6,358
|25.36%
|James Crosty
|BC Social Credit Party
|280
|1.12%
|Judy Darcy
|BC NDP
|12,923
|51.55%
|85 of 85 ballot boxes reported
|25,068
|100%
|North Coast
|Hondo Arendt
|BC Green Party
|809
|9.31%
|Herb Pond
|BC Liberal Party
|2,879
|33.15%
|Jennifer Rice
|BC NDP
|4,998
|57.54%
|47 of 47 ballot boxes reported
|8,686
|100%
|North Island
|Sue Moen
|BC Green Party
|3,498
|14.75%
|Dallas William Smith
|BC Liberal Party
|8,436
|35.57%
|Claire Felicity Trevena
|BC NDP
|11,274
|47.54%
|John M. Twigg
|BC First
|507
|2.14%
|98 of 98 ballot boxes reported
|23,715
|100%
|North Vancouver-Lonsdale
|Bowinn Ma
|BC NDP
|10,786
|44.92%
|Richard Warrington
|BC Green Party
|3,617
|15.07%
|Donald N.S. Wilson
|Libertarian
|270
|1.12%
|Naomi Yamamoto
|BC Liberal Party
|9,336
|38.89%
|88 of 88 ballot boxes reported
|24,009
|100%
|North Vancouver-Seymour
|Michael Rene Charrois
|BC NDP
|8,452
|34.05%
|Joshua Johnson
|BC Green Party
|4,451
|17.93%
|Jane Ann Thornthwaite
|BC Liberal Party
|11,705
|47.16%
|Clayton Welwood
|Libertarian
|212
|0.85%
|103 of 103 ballot boxes reported
|24,820
|100%
|Oak Bay-Gordon Head
|Bryce Casavant
|BC NDP
|6,229
|23.36%
|Alex Dutton
|BC Liberal Party
|6,482
|24.31%
|Xaanja Ganja Free
|4BC
|53
|0.20%
|Andrew John Weaver
|BC Green Party
|13,843
|51.91%
|Jin Dong Yang-Riley
|The Vancouver Island Party
|62
|0.23%
|89 of 89 ballot boxes reported
|26,669
|100%
|Parksville-Qualicum
|Terry Hand
|BC Refed
|236
|0.79%
|Sue Powell
|BC NDP
|8,476
|28.26%
|Glenn Sollitt
|BC Green Party
|7,671
|25.58%
|Michelle Stilwell
|BC Liberal Party
|13,605
|45.37%
|115 of 115 ballot boxes reported
|29,988
|100%
|Peace River North
|Dan Davies
|BC Liberal Party
|8,542
|66.30%
|Rob Dempsey
|BC NDP
|836
|6.49%
|Bob Fedderly
|Independent
|2,489
|19.32%
|Rob Fraser
|Independent
|785
|6.09%
|Jeff Richert
|Independent
|231
|1.79%
|70 of 70 ballot boxes reported
|12,883
|100%
|Peace River South
|Mike Bernier
|BC Liberal Party
|6,180
|75.63%
|Stephanie Goudie
|BC NDP
|1,991
|24.37%
|53 of 53 ballot boxes reported
|8,171
|100%
|Penticton
|Dan Ashton
|BC Liberal Party
|13,671
|53.55%
|Connie Sahlmark
|BC Green Party
|4,707
|18.44%
|Tarik Sayeed
|BC NDP
|7,150
|28.01%
|119 of 119 ballot boxes reported
|25,528
|100%
|Port Coquitlam
|Susan Chambers
|BC Liberal Party
|7,101
|30.44%
|Lewis Clarke Dahlby
|Libertarian
|231
|0.99%
|Mike Farnworth
|BC NDP
|12,937
|55.46%
|Billy Gibbons
|BC Cascadia Party
|84
|0.36%
|Jason Hanley
|BC Green Party
|2,975
|12.75%
|89 of 89 ballot boxes reported
|23,328
|100%
|Port Moody-Coquitlam
|Don Barthel
|BC Green Party
|2,692
|12.04%
|Rick Glumac
|BC NDP
|10,542
|47.16%
|Linda Reimer
|BC Liberal Party
|9,122
|40.80%
|82 of 82 ballot boxes reported
|22,356
|100%
|Powell River-Sunshine Coast
|Kim Darwin
|BC Green Party
|5,629
|24.11%
|Reuben Richards
|BC Cascadia Party
|152
|0.65%
|Nicholas Simons
|BC NDP
|11,846
|50.75%
|Mathew Wilson
|BC Liberal Party
|5,717
|24.49%
|98 of 98 ballot boxes reported
|23,344
|100%
|Prince George-Mackenzie
|Hilary Crowley
|BC Green Party
|1,880
|11.14%
|Bobby Deepak
|BC NDP
|5,319
|31.52%
|Mike Morris
|BC Liberal Party
|9,674
|57.33%
|75 of 75 ballot boxes reported
|16,873
|100%
|Prince George-Valemount
|Shirley Bond
|BC Liberal Party
|10,094
|58.69%
|Natalie Fletcher
|BC NDP
|5,025
|29.22%
|Nan Kendy
|BC Green Party
|2,080
|12.09%
|83 of 83 ballot boxes reported
|17,199
|100%
|Richmond North Centre
|Lyren Chiu
|BC NDP
|4,587
|33.37%
|John Crocock
|BC Action Party
|109
|0.79%
|Ryan Kemp Marciniw
|BC Green Party
|1,457
|10.60%
|Dong Pan
|Independent
|301
|2.19%
|Teresa Wat
|BC Liberal Party
|7,292
|53.05%
|68 of 68 ballot boxes reported
|13,746
|100%
|Richmond-Queensborough
|Lawrence Chen
|Republican Party
|294
|1.63%
|Kay Khilvinder Hale
|BC Conservative Party
|635
|3.52%
|Jas Johal
|BC Liberal Party
|7,525
|41.74%
|Aman Singh
|BC NDP
|7,262
|40.28%
|Michael Wolfe
|BC Green Party
|2,311
|12.82%
|87 of 87 ballot boxes reported
|18,027
|100%
|Richmond South Centre
|Chak Au
|BC NDP
|4,893
|39.40%
|Greg Powell
|BC Green Party
|1,368
|11.01%
|Linda Reid
|BC Liberal Party
|6,159
|49.59%
|68 of 68 ballot boxes reported
|12,420
|100%
|Richmond-Steveston
|Kelly Greene
|BC NDP
|7,870
|38.98%
|Roy Sakata
|BC Green Party
|2,614
|12.95%
|John Yap
|BC Liberal Party
|9,706
|48.07%
|82 of 82 ballot boxes reported
|20,190
|100%
|Saanich North and the Islands
|Gary Holman
|BC NDP
|9,761
|30.34%
|Adam Olsen
|BC Green Party
|13,425
|41.73%
|Stephen P. Roberts
|BC Liberal Party
|8,654
|26.90%
|Jordan Templeman
|Independent
|333
|1.04%
|113 of 113 ballot boxes reported
|32,173
|100%
|Saanich South
|David Calder
|BC Liberal Party
|8,113
|31.45%
|Andrew Paul McLean
|Libertarian
|158
|0.61%
|Mark Neufeld
|BC Green Party
|6,497
|25.19%
|Richard Percival Pattee
|The Vancouver Island Party
|123
|0.48%
|Lana Popham
|BC NDP
|10,904
|42.27%
|78 of 78 ballot boxes reported
|25,795
|100%
|Shuswap
|Kevin Babcock
|BC Green Party
|3,940
|15.52%
|Gregory James Kyllo
|BC Liberal Party
|14,236
|56.09%
|Sylvia Jean Lindgren
|BC NDP
|6,816
|26.86%
|Kyle McCormack
|Libertarian
|388
|1.53%
|104 of 104 ballot boxes reported
|25,380
|100%
|Skeena
|Bruce Alan Bidgood
|BC NDP
|5,089
|42.47%
|Merv Ritchie
|Land Air Water-The L.A.W.
|524
|4.37%
|Ellis Ross
|BC Liberal Party
|6,370
|53.16%
|55 of 55 ballot boxes reported
|11,983
|100%
|Stikine
|Doug Donaldson
|BC NDP
|4,370
|51.51%
|Wanda Good
|BC Liberal Party
|3,330
|39.25%
|Rod Taylor
|Christian Heritage Party of B.C.
|784
|9.24%
|47 of 47 ballot boxes reported
|8,484
|100%
|Surrey-Cloverdale
|Marvin Hunt
|BC Liberal Party
|11,171
|47.98%
|Aleksandra Muniak
|BC Green Party
|2,871
|12.33%
|Peter Poelstra
|Libertarian
|263
|1.13%
|Rebecca Smith
|BC NDP
|8,976
|38.56%
|97 of 97 ballot boxes reported
|23,281
|100%
|Surrey-Fleetwood
|Tim Binnema
|BC Green Party
|2,018
|10.83%
|Jagrup Brar
|BC NDP
|9,951
|53.42%
|Peter Fassbender
|BC Liberal Party
|6,659
|35.75%
|86 of 86 ballot boxes reported
|18,628
|100%
|Surrey-Green Timbers
|Saira Aujla
|BC Green Party
|1,017
|7.15%
|Vikram Bajwa
|155
|1.09%
|Brenda Joy Locke
|BC Liberal Party
|4,711
|33.11%
|Kanwaljit Singh Moti
|Your Political Party of BC (YPP)
|66
|0.46%
|Rachna Singh
|BC NDP
|8,280
|58.19%
|59 of 59 ballot boxes reported
|14,229
|100%
|Surrey-Guildford
|Garry Begg
|BC NDP
|8,467
|49.60%
|Jodi Murphy
|BC Green Party
|1,675
|9.81%
|Kevin Pielak
|Christian Heritage Party of B.C.
|418
|2.45%
|Amrik Virk
|BC Liberal Party
|6,510
|38.14%
|69 of 69 ballot boxes reported
|17,070
|100%
|Surrey-Newton
|Harry Bains
|BC NDP
|8,823
|57.37%
|Balpreet Singh Bal
|881
|5.73%
|Richard Krieger
|BC Green Party
|1,073
|6.98%
|Gurminder Singh Parihar
|BC Liberal Party
|4,603
|29.93%
|67 of 67 ballot boxes reported
|15,380
|100%
|Surrey-Panorama
|Liz Galenzoski
|BC Refed
|117
|0.54%
|Veronica Laurel Greer
|BC Green Party
|1,437
|6.66%
|Puneet Sandhar
|BC Liberal Party
|9,126
|42.27%
|Jinny Sims
|BC NDP
|10,910
|50.53%
|80 of 80 ballot boxes reported
|21,590
|100%
|Surrey South
|Josh Barrett
|Libertarian
|282
|1.18%
|Stephanie Cadieux
|BC Liberal Party
|12,345
|51.51%
|Gary Hee
|Independent
|125
|0.52%
|Peter Njenga
|Independent
|580
|2.42%
|Fabiola Cecilia Palomino
|Your Political Party of BC (YPP)
|61
|0.25%
|Jonathan Silveira
|BC NDP
|7,745
|32.32%
|Pascal Tremblay
|BC Green Party
|2,826
|11.79%
|104 of 104 ballot boxes reported
|23,964
|100%
|Surrey-Whalley
|Sargy Chima
|BC Liberal Party
|4,712
|30.36%
|Rita Anne Fromholt
|BC Green Party
|1,665
|10.73%
|George Gidora
|Communist Party of BC
|85
|0.55%
|Bruce Ralston
|BC NDP
|9,060
|58.37%
|77 of 77 ballot boxes reported
|15,522
|100%
|Surrey-White Rock
|Tom Bryant
|Independent
|894
|3.41%
|Bill Marshall
|BC Green Party
|4,189
|15.96%
|Niovi Patsicakis
|BC NDP
|7,925
|30.20%
|Tracy Redies
|BC Liberal Party
|13,232
|50.43%
|107 of 107 ballot boxes reported
|26,240
|100%
|Vancouver-Fairview
|Louise Boutin
|BC Green Party
|3,453
|13.27%
|Joey Doyle
|Your Political Party of BC (YPP)
|131
|0.50%
|Gabe Garfinkel
|BC Liberal Party
|8,482
|32.59%
|George Heyman
|BC NDP
|13,958
|53.64%
|97 of 97 ballot boxes reported
|26,024
|100%
|Vancouver-False Creek
|James Filippelli
|Your Political Party of BC (YPP)
|96
|0.44%
|Liz Jaluague
|Libertarian
|200
|0.91%
|Morgane Oger
|BC NDP
|8,772
|40.01%
|Phillip James Ryan
|BC Citizens First Party
|75
|0.34%
|Bradley Darren Shende
|BC Green Party
|3,448
|15.73%
|Sam Sullivan
|BC Liberal Party
|9,332
|42.57%
|93 of 93 ballot boxes reported
|21,923
|100%
|Vancouver-Fraserview
|Suzanne Anton
|BC Liberal Party
|9,171
|43.21%
|Harpreet S. Bajwa
|Your Political Party of BC (YPP)
|156
|0.74%
|George Chow
|BC NDP
|10,160
|47.87%
|Hiroshi Hyde
|Libertarian
|155
|0.73%
|Eric Kolotyluk
|BC Green Party
|1,580
|7.45%
|91 of 91 ballot boxes reported
|21,222
|100%
|Vancouver-Hastings
|Kimball Mark Cariou
|Communist Party of BC
|185
|0.88%
|Shane Lee Simpson
|BC NDP
|12,468
|59.36%
|Jane Spitz
|BC Liberal Party
|4,692
|22.34%
|David H.T. Wong
|BC Green Party
|3,660
|17.42%
|88 of 88 ballot boxes reported
|21,005
|100%
|Vancouver-Kensington
|Kim Jee Chan Logan
|BC Liberal Party
|6,598
|33.16%
|Ramanjit Kaur Dhillon
|Your Political Party of BC (YPP)
|167
|0.84%
|Mable Elmore
|BC NDP
|10,916
|54.87%
|Simon Alexander Rear
|BC Green Party
|2,215
|11.13%
|79 of 79 ballot boxes reported
|19,896
|100%
|Vancouver-Kingsway
|Charles Bae
|BC Conservative Party
|446
|2.52%
|Ellisa Calder
|BC Green Party
|1,645
|9.31%
|Adrian Dix
|BC NDP
|10,620
|60.07%
|Brette Mullins
|Your Political Party of BC (YPP)
|76
|0.43%
|Trang Nguyen
|BC Liberal Party
|4,891
|27.67%
|91 of 91 ballot boxes reported
|17,678
|100%
|Vancouver-Langara
|Janet Rhoda Fraser
|BC Green Party
|2,582
|13.46%
|Michael Lee
|BC Liberal Party
|9,235
|48.13%
|Surinder Singh Trehan
|Your Political Party of BC (YPP)
|156
|0.81%
|James Wang
|BC NDP
|7,215
|37.60%
|82 of 82 ballot boxes reported
|19,188
|100%
|Vancouver-Mount Pleasant
|Mike Hansen
|Independent
|195
|0.93%
|Jerry Kroll
|BC Green Party
|3,561
|16.90%
|Conny Lin
|BC Liberal Party
|3,454
|16.39%
|Peter Marcus
|Communist Party of BC
|127
|0.60%
|Melanie Mark
|BC NDP
|13,667
|64.86%
|Shai Joseph Mor
|Your Political Party of BC (YPP)
|67
|0.32%
|90 of 90 ballot boxes reported
|21,071
|100%
|Vancouver-Point Grey
|David Robert Patrick Eby
|BC NDP
|12,375
|55.15%
|Amanda Konkin
|BC Green Party
|2,315
|10.32%
|James Lombardi
|BC Liberal Party
|7,610
|33.91%
|David Stall
|Your Political Party of BC (YPP)
|60
|0.27%
|Brian Taylor
|Independent
|80
|0.36%
|86 of 86 ballot boxes reported
|22,440
|100%
|Vancouver-Quilchena
|Michael Barkusky
|BC Green Party
|2,974
|14.71%
|Madeline Lalonde
|BC NDP
|5,525
|27.34%
|William Morrison
|Libertarian
|238
|1.18%
|Andrew Wilkinson
|BC Liberal Party
|11,474
|56.77%
|79 of 79 ballot boxes reported
|20,211
|100%
|Vancouver-West End
|Spencer Chandra Herbert
|BC NDP
|12,195
|61.28%
|John Clarke
|Libertarian
|322
|1.62%
|Leon David Dunn
|Independent
|100
|0.50%
|Nigel Elliott
|BC Liberal Party
|4,583
|23.03%
|James Marshall
|BC Green Party
|2,701
|13.57%
|93 of 93 ballot boxes reported
|19,901
|100%
|Vernon-Monashee
|Barry Charles Dorval
|BC NDP
|7,588
|29.26%
|Eric Bailey Foster
|BC Liberal Party
|12,473
|48.10%
|Don Jefcoat
|Libertarian
|313
|1.21%
|Keli Westgate
|BC Green Party
|5,557
|21.43%
|119 of 119 ballot boxes reported
|25,931
|100%
|Victoria-Beacon Hill
|Karen Bill
|BC Liberal Party
|4,296
|15.71%
|Kalen Harris
|BC Green Party
|8,274
|30.26%
|Carole James
|BC NDP
|14,476
|52.95%
|Art Lowe
|Libertarian
|168
|0.61%
|Jordan Reichert
|Independent
|94
|0.34%
|David Shebib
|Independent
|32
|0.12%
|104 of 104 ballot boxes reported
|27,340
|100%
|Victoria-Swan Lake
|David Costigane
|The Vancouver Island Party
|181
|0.79%
|Rob Fleming
|BC NDP
|12,181
|53.36%
|Christopher Alan Maxwell
|BC Green Party
|6,826
|29.90%
|Stacey Piercey
|BC Liberal Party
|3,642
|15.95%
|88 of 88 ballot boxes reported
|22,830
|100%
|West Vancouver-Capilano
|Michael Markwick
|BC Green Party
|4,067
|19.22%
|Mehdi Russel
|BC NDP
|4,874
|23.04%
|Ralph Sultan
|BC Liberal Party
|12,215
|57.74%
|95 of 95 ballot boxes reported
|21,156
|100%
|West Vancouver-Sea to Sky
|Michael Cambridge
|Libertarian
|168
|0.75%
|Tristan Andrew Galbraith
|Independent
|135
|0.60%
|Michelle Livaja
|BC NDP
|6,068
|27.01%
|Jordan Sturdy
|BC Liberal Party
|9,649
|42.95%
|Dana Moore Taylor
|BC Green Party
|6,447
|28.70%
|89 of 89 ballot boxes reported
|22,467
|100%