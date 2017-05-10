Christy Clark

PREMIER Christy Clark has been asked to continue governing by B.C. Lieutenant Governor Judith Guichon, according to the Premier’s Office.

Clark has desperately reached out to the Green Party in order to stay in power, but it remains to be seen whether the Greens will support her and risk losing their popularity or support the NDP with several conditions.

The NDP are watching the situation carefully.

It also remains to be seen if the Liberals will finally dump Clark and go for someone like Mike de Jong – the financial expert who is well liked – to lead them. Clark’s unpopularity even with Liberal voters was clear from the results of a new Insights West “exit poll” conducted for CTV Vancouver. The poll found 49 per cent of Liberal voters do not like her leadership but felt the party seemed like the best option at this time.

Mike de Jong

Clark’s popularity among South Asians has taken a big hit, but de Jong has always been welcomed by South Asians who find him warm and friendly in contrast with a put-on Clark.

 

 

 

LIBERALS: 43 Seats

NDP: 41 Seats

GREEN PARTY: 3 Seats

 

LIBERALS: 735,104 votes (40.85%)

NDP: 717,073 (39.85%)

GREEN PARTY: 301,278 (16.74%)

TOTAL VOTES: 1,799,355

Total Advance Turnout: 614,389

Total Registered Voters: 3,156,991 (as of April 11)

 

 

THE following are preliminary voting results from initial count.

Final voting results will not be available until after the conclusion of final count, which will commence on May 22, 2017.

During preparation for final count, district electoral officers will confirm voting results and certification envelope counts reported during initial count. Adjustments may be made to accurately reflect election night results, and the screening of certification envelopes. Results will not be finalized until final count is completed.

Preliminary voting results will be refreshed daily at 10 a.m., Monday to Friday.

 

As of May 10, 2017 1:23 p.m.
Electoral District Candidate’s Ballot Name Affiliation Total Valid Votes % of Popular Vote
Abbotsford-Mission Dan Cameron Christian Heritage Party of B.C. 607 2.60%
Andrew Murray Christie BC NDP 6,754 28.89%
Simon John Gibson BC Liberal Party 12,080 51.67%
Jennifer Holmes BC Green Party 3,940 16.85%
102 of 102 ballot boxes reported 23,381 100%
Abbotsford South Jasleen Arora BC NDP 5,652 27.93%
William Aird Flavelle BC Green Party 3,021 14.93%
Ron Gray Christian Heritage Party of B.C. 874 4.32%
Darryl Plecas BC Liberal Party 10,687 52.82%
101 of 101 ballot boxes reported 20,234 100%
Abbotsford West Michael de Jong BC Liberal Party 10,910 55.99%
Kevin Allan Eastwood BC Green Party 2,068 10.61%
Preet Rai BC NDP 5,890 30.23%
Dave Sharkey Libertarian 133 0.68%
Lynn Simcox Christian Heritage Party of B.C. 484 2.48%
88 of 88 ballot boxes reported 19,485 100%
Boundary-Similkameen Peter Entwistle Independent 3,028 14.22%
Linda Margaret Larson BC Liberal Party 9,174 43.09%
Vonnie Lavers BC Green Party 2,145 10.08%
Colleen Ross BC NDP 6,941 32.61%
95 of 95 ballot boxes reported 21,288 100%
Burnaby-Deer Lake Graham Bowers BC Conservative Party 523 3.18%
Elias Ishak Independent 207 1.26%
Anne Kang BC NDP 7,778 47.33%
Rick McGowan BC Green Party 1,951 11.87%
Karen Xiao Bao Wang BC Liberal Party 5,973 36.35%
71 of 71 ballot boxes reported 16,432 100%
Burnaby-Edmonds Raj Chouhan BC NDP 9,613 53.70%
Garrison Duke BC Liberal Party 5,852 32.69%
Valentine Wu BC Green Party 2,436 13.61%
73 of 73 ballot boxes reported 17,901 100%
Burnaby-Lougheed Katrina Chen BC NDP 9,845 47.74%
Steve Darling BC Liberal Party 7,698 37.33%
Sylvia Gung Independent 134 0.65%
Joe Keithley BC Green Party 2,837 13.76%
Neeraj Murarka Libertarian 109 0.53%
84 of 84 ballot boxes reported 20,623 100%
Burnaby North Peter Hallschmid BC Green Party 2,415 11.75%
Richard T. Lee BC Liberal Party 8,349 40.61%
Janet Routledge BC NDP 9,794 47.64%
85 of 85 ballot boxes reported 20,558 100%
Cariboo-Chilcotin Donna Barnett BC Liberal Party 8,028 58.99%
Rita Helen Giesbrecht BC Green Party 2,035 14.95%
Sally Watson BC NDP 3,547 26.06%
71 of 71 ballot boxes reported 13,610 100%
Cariboo North Scott Elliott BC NDP 4,117 35.45%
Tony Goulet BC Conservative Party 690 5.94%
Richard Edward Jaques BC Green Party 836 7.20%
Coralee Ella Oakes BC Liberal Party 5,969 51.40%
57 of 57 ballot boxes reported 11,612 100%
Chilliwack Wayne Froese BC Green Party 3,014 17.03%
John Martin BC Liberal Party 8,641 48.82%
Ryan McKinnon Independent 370 2.09%
Tracey Lorrean O’Hara BC NDP 5,673 32.05%
72 of 72 ballot boxes reported 17,698 100%
Chilliwack-Kent Josie Bleuer BC Green Party 3,088 14.69%
Patti MacAhonic BC NDP 6,678 31.77%
Laurie Throness BC Liberal Party 11,257 53.55%
84 of 84 ballot boxes reported 21,023 100%
Columbia River-Revelstoke Samson Boyer BC Green Party 1,582 11.44%
Doug Clovechok BC Liberal Party 6,325 45.75%
Justin James Hooles Independent 353 2.55%
Rylan Kashuba Libertarian 148 1.07%
Duncan Boyd MacLeod Independent 450 3.26%
Gerry Taft BC NDP 4,966 35.92%
61 of 61 ballot boxes reported 13,824 100%
Coquitlam-Burke Mountain Joan Isaacs BC Liberal Party 9,514 44.44%
Ian Donnelly Soutar BC Green Party 2,553 11.92%
Jodie Wickens BC NDP 9,344 43.64%
82 of 82 ballot boxes reported 21,411 100%
Coquitlam-Maillardville Steve Kim BC Liberal Party 7,862 38.26%
Selina Mae Robinson BC NDP 10,308 50.17%
Nicola Eyton Spurling BC Green Party 2,223 10.82%
Jesse Velay-Vitow Libertarian 155 0.75%
88 of 88 ballot boxes reported 20,548 100%
Courtenay-Comox Jim Benninger BC Liberal Party 10,049 37.12%
Ronna-Rae Leonard BC NDP 10,058 37.15%
Leah Catherine McCulloch BC Conservative Party 2,061 7.61%
Ernie Sellentin BC Green Party 4,907 18.12%
91 of 91 ballot boxes reported 27,075 100%
Cowichan Valley James Robert Anderson Libertarian 367 1.28%
Sonia Furstenau BC Green Party 10,669 37.21%
Eden Haythornthwaite Independent 117 0.41%
Steve Housser BC Liberal Party 7,943 27.70%
Lori Lynn Iannidinardo BC NDP 8,965 31.26%
Samuel Lockhart Independent 136 0.47%
Ian Morrison Independent 478 1.67%
97 of 97 ballot boxes reported 28,675 100%
Delta North Scott Hamilton BC Liberal Party 8,817 40.10%
Ravi Kahlon BC NDP 10,658 48.47%
Jacquie Miller BC Green Party 2,512 11.42%
76 of 76 ballot boxes reported 21,987 100%
Delta South Larry Colero BC Green Party 2,134 9.07%
Ian Paton BC Liberal Party 10,473 44.50%
Bruce Reid BC NDP 4,800 20.40%
Errol Edmund Sherley BC Action Party 77 0.33%
Nicholas Wong Independent 6,050 25.71%
87 of 87 ballot boxes reported 23,534 100%
Esquimalt-Metchosin Mitzi Jayne Dean BC NDP 10,803 46.01%
Barb Desjardins BC Liberal Party 6,564 27.96%
Andy MacKinnon BC Green Party 5,814 24.76%
Delmar Martay Independent 90 0.38%
Josh Steffler Libertarian 149 0.63%
Tyson Riel Strandlund Communist Party of BC 60 0.26%
80 of 80 ballot boxes reported 23,480 100%
Fraser-Nicola Arthur Alexander Green BC Green Party 2,336 16.04%
Michael Henshall BC Social Credit Party 573 3.93%
Harry Lali BC NDP 5,475 37.59%
Jackie L. Tegart BC Liberal Party 6,181 42.44%
88 of 88 ballot boxes reported 14,565 100%
Kamloops-North Thompson Dan Hines BC Green Party 4,573 20.29%
Peter Paul Kerek Communist Party of BC 166 0.74%
Peter Gordon Milobar BC Liberal Party 11,025 48.93%
Barb Nederpel BC NDP 6,770 30.04%
109 of 109 ballot boxes reported 22,534 100%
Kamloops-South Thompson Nancy Bepple BC NDP 5,479 21.51%
Jessica Lea Bradshaw Libertarian 274 1.08%
Donovan Cavers BC Green Party 5,214 20.47%
Beat Klossner Communist Party of BC 99 0.39%
Todd Graham Stone BC Liberal Party 14,409 56.56%
89 of 89 ballot boxes reported 25,475 100%
Kelowna-Lake Country Norm Letnick BC Liberal Party 13,834 60.14%
Erik Olesen BC NDP 4,753 20.66%
Alison Shaw BC Green Party 4,416 19.20%
95 of 95 ballot boxes reported 23,003 100%
Kelowna-Mission Charles Hardy BC Conservative Party 1,755 7.23%
Harwinder Kaur Sandhu BC NDP 5,102 21.03%
Steve Thomson BC Liberal Party 13,985 57.64%
Rainer Wilkins BC Green Party 3,422 14.10%
112 of 112 ballot boxes reported 24,264 100%
Kelowna West Christy Clark BC Liberal Party 14,559 59.60%
Shelley Cook BC NDP 6,055 24.79%
Robert Mellalieu BC Green Party 3,290 13.47%
Brian Thiesen Independent 525 2.15%
113 of 113 ballot boxes reported 24,429 100%
Kootenay East Keith D. Komar Libertarian 385 2.39%
Randal Macnair BC NDP 4,779 29.70%
Yvonne Marie Prest BC Green Party 1,814 11.27%
Tom Glenn Shypitka BC Liberal Party 9,114 56.64%
75 of 75 ballot boxes reported 16,092 100%
Kootenay West Katrine Conroy BC NDP 10,499 59.62%
Jim Postnikoff BC Liberal Party 4,321 24.54%
Sam Troy BC Green Party 2,791 15.85%
79 of 79 ballot boxes reported 17,611 100%
Langford-Juan de Fuca Scott Burton Libertarian 238 1.03%
John Horgan BC NDP 12,144 52.78%
Willie Nelson The Vancouver Island Party 222 0.96%
Cathy Noel BC Liberal Party 6,062 26.35%
Brendan Ralfs BC Green Party 4,341 18.87%
82 of 82 ballot boxes reported 23,007 100%
Langley Gail Chaddock-Costello BC NDP 7,561 34.29%
Justin Greenwood BC Conservative Party 1,122 5.09%
Robert Kerr Pobran Libertarian 151 0.68%
Mary Polak BC Liberal Party 9,859 44.71%
Elizabeth Helen Walker BC Green Party 3,358 15.23%
90 of 90 ballot boxes reported 22,051 100%
Langley East Rich Coleman BC Liberal Party 15,007 54.02%
Alex Joehl Libertarian 465 1.67%
Inder Johal BC NDP 7,817 28.14%
Bill Masse BC Green Party 4,494 16.18%
105 of 105 ballot boxes reported 27,783 100%
Maple Ridge-Mission Marc Dalton BC Liberal Party 9,723 40.95%
Bob D’Eith BC NDP 9,843 41.46%
Trevor Hamilton BC Conservative Party 850 3.58%
Jeff Monds Libertarian 144 0.61%
Peter Pak Chiu Tam BC Green Party 3,181 13.40%
97 of 97 ballot boxes reported 23,741 100%
Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Lisa Marie Beare BC NDP 10,992 44.61%
Doug Bing BC Liberal Party 9,652 39.17%
Gary John O’Driscoll BC Conservative Party 613 2.49%
Alex Pope BC Green Party 3,010 12.22%
Steve Ranta Independent 373 1.51%
96 of 96 ballot boxes reported 24,640 100%
Mid Island-Pacific Rim Dan Cebuliak BC Refed 76 0.32%
Robert Alexander Clarke Libertarian 283 1.18%
Darren Frank DeLuca BC Liberal Party 6,196 25.90%
Julian Fell BC Conservative Party 842 3.52%
Scott Kenneth Fraser BC NDP 11,662 48.75%
Alicia La Rue BC Green Party 4,865 20.34%
94 of 94 ballot boxes reported 23,924 100%
Nanaimo Paris Gaudet BC Liberal Party 8,189 32.97%
Kathleen Harris BC Green Party 4,899 19.72%
Leonard Krog BC NDP 11,498 46.29%
Bill Walker Libertarian 251 1.01%
98 of 98 ballot boxes reported 24,837 100%
Nanaimo-North Cowichan Alana DeLong BC Liberal Party 6,696 28.47%
P. Anna Paddon Independent 257 1.09%
Doug Routley BC NDP 10,986 46.71%
Lia Marie Constance Versaevel BC Green Party 5,583 23.74%
94 of 94 ballot boxes reported 23,522 100%
Nechako Lakes Douglas Norman Gook BC Green Party 843 9.00%
Jon Rempel Libertarian 417 4.45%
John Rustad BC Liberal Party 5,108 54.51%
Anne Marie Sam BC NDP 2,784 29.71%
Al Trampuh Independent 218 2.33%
65 of 65 ballot boxes reported 9,370 100%
Nelson-Creston Kim Charlesworth BC Green Party 4,770 27.88%
Michelle Mungall BC NDP 7,159 41.85%
Jesse O’Leary Independent 151 0.88%
Tom Prior Independent 135 0.79%
Tanya Rae Wall BC Liberal Party 4,891 28.59%
71 of 71 ballot boxes reported 17,106 100%
New Westminster Lorraine Brett BC Liberal Party 5,333 21.27%
Rex Brocki Libertarian 174 0.69%
Jonina Campbell BC Green Party 6,358 25.36%
James Crosty BC Social Credit Party 280 1.12%
Judy Darcy BC NDP 12,923 51.55%
85 of 85 ballot boxes reported 25,068 100%
North Coast Hondo Arendt BC Green Party 809 9.31%
Herb Pond BC Liberal Party 2,879 33.15%
Jennifer Rice BC NDP 4,998 57.54%
47 of 47 ballot boxes reported 8,686 100%
North Island Sue Moen BC Green Party 3,498 14.75%
Dallas William Smith BC Liberal Party 8,436 35.57%
Claire Felicity Trevena BC NDP 11,274 47.54%
John M. Twigg BC First 507 2.14%
98 of 98 ballot boxes reported 23,715 100%
North Vancouver-Lonsdale Bowinn Ma BC NDP 10,786 44.92%
Richard Warrington BC Green Party 3,617 15.07%
Donald N.S. Wilson Libertarian 270 1.12%
Naomi Yamamoto BC Liberal Party 9,336 38.89%
88 of 88 ballot boxes reported 24,009 100%
North Vancouver-Seymour Michael Rene Charrois BC NDP 8,452 34.05%
Joshua Johnson BC Green Party 4,451 17.93%
Jane Ann Thornthwaite BC Liberal Party 11,705 47.16%
Clayton Welwood Libertarian 212 0.85%
103 of 103 ballot boxes reported 24,820 100%
Oak Bay-Gordon Head Bryce Casavant BC NDP 6,229 23.36%
Alex Dutton BC Liberal Party 6,482 24.31%
Xaanja Ganja Free 4BC 53 0.20%
Andrew John Weaver BC Green Party 13,843 51.91%
Jin Dong Yang-Riley The Vancouver Island Party 62 0.23%
89 of 89 ballot boxes reported 26,669 100%
Parksville-Qualicum Terry Hand BC Refed 236 0.79%
Sue Powell BC NDP 8,476 28.26%
Glenn Sollitt BC Green Party 7,671 25.58%
Michelle Stilwell BC Liberal Party 13,605 45.37%
115 of 115 ballot boxes reported 29,988 100%
Peace River North Dan Davies BC Liberal Party 8,542 66.30%
Rob Dempsey BC NDP 836 6.49%
Bob Fedderly Independent 2,489 19.32%
Rob Fraser Independent 785 6.09%
Jeff Richert Independent 231 1.79%
70 of 70 ballot boxes reported 12,883 100%
Peace River South Mike Bernier BC Liberal Party 6,180 75.63%
Stephanie Goudie BC NDP 1,991 24.37%
53 of 53 ballot boxes reported 8,171 100%
Penticton Dan Ashton BC Liberal Party 13,671 53.55%
Connie Sahlmark BC Green Party 4,707 18.44%
Tarik Sayeed BC NDP 7,150 28.01%
119 of 119 ballot boxes reported 25,528 100%
Port Coquitlam Susan Chambers BC Liberal Party 7,101 30.44%
Lewis Clarke Dahlby Libertarian 231 0.99%
Mike Farnworth BC NDP 12,937 55.46%
Billy Gibbons BC Cascadia Party 84 0.36%
Jason Hanley BC Green Party 2,975 12.75%
89 of 89 ballot boxes reported 23,328 100%
Port Moody-Coquitlam Don Barthel BC Green Party 2,692 12.04%
Rick Glumac BC NDP 10,542 47.16%
Linda Reimer BC Liberal Party 9,122 40.80%
82 of 82 ballot boxes reported 22,356 100%
Powell River-Sunshine Coast Kim Darwin BC Green Party 5,629 24.11%
Reuben Richards BC Cascadia Party 152 0.65%
Nicholas Simons BC NDP 11,846 50.75%
Mathew Wilson BC Liberal Party 5,717 24.49%
98 of 98 ballot boxes reported 23,344 100%
Prince George-Mackenzie Hilary Crowley BC Green Party 1,880 11.14%
Bobby Deepak BC NDP 5,319 31.52%
Mike Morris BC Liberal Party 9,674 57.33%
75 of 75 ballot boxes reported 16,873 100%
Prince George-Valemount Shirley Bond BC Liberal Party 10,094 58.69%
Natalie Fletcher BC NDP 5,025 29.22%
Nan Kendy BC Green Party 2,080 12.09%
83 of 83 ballot boxes reported 17,199 100%
Richmond North Centre Lyren Chiu BC NDP 4,587 33.37%
John Crocock BC Action Party 109 0.79%
Ryan Kemp Marciniw BC Green Party 1,457 10.60%
Dong Pan Independent 301 2.19%
Teresa Wat BC Liberal Party 7,292 53.05%
68 of 68 ballot boxes reported 13,746 100%
Richmond-Queensborough Lawrence Chen Republican Party 294 1.63%
Kay Khilvinder Hale BC Conservative Party 635 3.52%
Jas Johal BC Liberal Party 7,525 41.74%
Aman Singh BC NDP 7,262 40.28%
Michael Wolfe BC Green Party 2,311 12.82%
87 of 87 ballot boxes reported 18,027 100%
Richmond South Centre Chak Au BC NDP 4,893 39.40%
Greg Powell BC Green Party 1,368 11.01%
Linda Reid BC Liberal Party 6,159 49.59%
68 of 68 ballot boxes reported 12,420 100%
Richmond-Steveston Kelly Greene BC NDP 7,870 38.98%
Roy Sakata BC Green Party 2,614 12.95%
John Yap BC Liberal Party 9,706 48.07%
82 of 82 ballot boxes reported 20,190 100%
Saanich North and the Islands Gary Holman BC NDP 9,761 30.34%
Adam Olsen BC Green Party 13,425 41.73%
Stephen P. Roberts BC Liberal Party 8,654 26.90%
Jordan Templeman Independent 333 1.04%
113 of 113 ballot boxes reported 32,173 100%
Saanich South David Calder BC Liberal Party 8,113 31.45%
Andrew Paul McLean Libertarian 158 0.61%
Mark Neufeld BC Green Party 6,497 25.19%
Richard Percival Pattee The Vancouver Island Party 123 0.48%
Lana Popham BC NDP 10,904 42.27%
78 of 78 ballot boxes reported 25,795 100%
Shuswap Kevin Babcock BC Green Party 3,940 15.52%
Gregory James Kyllo BC Liberal Party 14,236 56.09%
Sylvia Jean Lindgren BC NDP 6,816 26.86%
Kyle McCormack Libertarian 388 1.53%
104 of 104 ballot boxes reported 25,380 100%
Skeena Bruce Alan Bidgood BC NDP 5,089 42.47%
Merv Ritchie Land Air Water-The L.A.W. 524 4.37%
Ellis Ross BC Liberal Party 6,370 53.16%
55 of 55 ballot boxes reported 11,983 100%
Stikine Doug Donaldson BC NDP 4,370 51.51%
Wanda Good BC Liberal Party 3,330 39.25%
Rod Taylor Christian Heritage Party of B.C. 784 9.24%
47 of 47 ballot boxes reported 8,484 100%
Surrey-Cloverdale Marvin Hunt BC Liberal Party 11,171 47.98%
Aleksandra Muniak BC Green Party 2,871 12.33%
Peter Poelstra Libertarian 263 1.13%
Rebecca Smith BC NDP 8,976 38.56%
97 of 97 ballot boxes reported 23,281 100%
Surrey-Fleetwood Tim Binnema BC Green Party 2,018 10.83%
Jagrup Brar BC NDP 9,951 53.42%
Peter Fassbender BC Liberal Party 6,659 35.75%
86 of 86 ballot boxes reported 18,628 100%
Surrey-Green Timbers Saira Aujla BC Green Party 1,017 7.15%
Vikram Bajwa 155 1.09%
Brenda Joy Locke BC Liberal Party 4,711 33.11%
Kanwaljit Singh Moti Your Political Party of BC (YPP) 66 0.46%
Rachna Singh BC NDP 8,280 58.19%
59 of 59 ballot boxes reported 14,229 100%
Surrey-Guildford Garry Begg BC NDP 8,467 49.60%
Jodi Murphy BC Green Party 1,675 9.81%
Kevin Pielak Christian Heritage Party of B.C. 418 2.45%
Amrik Virk BC Liberal Party 6,510 38.14%
69 of 69 ballot boxes reported 17,070 100%
Surrey-Newton Harry Bains BC NDP 8,823 57.37%
Balpreet Singh Bal 881 5.73%
Richard Krieger BC Green Party 1,073 6.98%
Gurminder Singh Parihar BC Liberal Party 4,603 29.93%
67 of 67 ballot boxes reported 15,380 100%
Surrey-Panorama Liz Galenzoski BC Refed 117 0.54%
Veronica Laurel Greer BC Green Party 1,437 6.66%
Puneet Sandhar BC Liberal Party 9,126 42.27%
Jinny Sims BC NDP 10,910 50.53%
80 of 80 ballot boxes reported 21,590 100%
Surrey South Josh Barrett Libertarian 282 1.18%
Stephanie Cadieux BC Liberal Party 12,345 51.51%
Gary Hee Independent 125 0.52%
Peter Njenga Independent 580 2.42%
Fabiola Cecilia Palomino Your Political Party of BC (YPP) 61 0.25%
Jonathan Silveira BC NDP 7,745 32.32%
Pascal Tremblay BC Green Party 2,826 11.79%
104 of 104 ballot boxes reported 23,964 100%
Surrey-Whalley Sargy Chima BC Liberal Party 4,712 30.36%
Rita Anne Fromholt BC Green Party 1,665 10.73%
George Gidora Communist Party of BC 85 0.55%
Bruce Ralston BC NDP 9,060 58.37%
77 of 77 ballot boxes reported 15,522 100%
Surrey-White Rock Tom Bryant Independent 894 3.41%
Bill Marshall BC Green Party 4,189 15.96%
Niovi Patsicakis BC NDP 7,925 30.20%
Tracy Redies BC Liberal Party 13,232 50.43%
107 of 107 ballot boxes reported 26,240 100%
Vancouver-Fairview Louise Boutin BC Green Party 3,453 13.27%
Joey Doyle Your Political Party of BC (YPP) 131 0.50%
Gabe Garfinkel BC Liberal Party 8,482 32.59%
George Heyman BC NDP 13,958 53.64%
97 of 97 ballot boxes reported 26,024 100%
Vancouver-False Creek James Filippelli Your Political Party of BC (YPP) 96 0.44%
Liz Jaluague Libertarian 200 0.91%
Morgane Oger BC NDP 8,772 40.01%
Phillip James Ryan BC Citizens First Party 75 0.34%
Bradley Darren Shende BC Green Party 3,448 15.73%
Sam Sullivan BC Liberal Party 9,332 42.57%
93 of 93 ballot boxes reported 21,923 100%
Vancouver-Fraserview Suzanne Anton BC Liberal Party 9,171 43.21%
Harpreet S. Bajwa Your Political Party of BC (YPP) 156 0.74%
George Chow BC NDP 10,160 47.87%
Hiroshi Hyde Libertarian 155 0.73%
Eric Kolotyluk BC Green Party 1,580 7.45%
91 of 91 ballot boxes reported 21,222 100%
Vancouver-Hastings Kimball Mark Cariou Communist Party of BC 185 0.88%
Shane Lee Simpson BC NDP 12,468 59.36%
Jane Spitz BC Liberal Party 4,692 22.34%
David H.T. Wong BC Green Party 3,660 17.42%
88 of 88 ballot boxes reported 21,005 100%
Vancouver-Kensington Kim Jee Chan Logan BC Liberal Party 6,598 33.16%
Ramanjit Kaur Dhillon Your Political Party of BC (YPP) 167 0.84%
Mable Elmore BC NDP 10,916 54.87%
Simon Alexander Rear BC Green Party 2,215 11.13%
79 of 79 ballot boxes reported 19,896 100%
Vancouver-Kingsway Charles Bae BC Conservative Party 446 2.52%
Ellisa Calder BC Green Party 1,645 9.31%
Adrian Dix BC NDP 10,620 60.07%
Brette Mullins Your Political Party of BC (YPP) 76 0.43%
Trang Nguyen BC Liberal Party 4,891 27.67%
91 of 91 ballot boxes reported 17,678 100%
Vancouver-Langara Janet Rhoda Fraser BC Green Party 2,582 13.46%
Michael Lee BC Liberal Party 9,235 48.13%
Surinder Singh Trehan Your Political Party of BC (YPP) 156 0.81%
James Wang BC NDP 7,215 37.60%
82 of 82 ballot boxes reported 19,188 100%
Vancouver-Mount Pleasant Mike Hansen Independent 195 0.93%
Jerry Kroll BC Green Party 3,561 16.90%
Conny Lin BC Liberal Party 3,454 16.39%
Peter Marcus Communist Party of BC 127 0.60%
Melanie Mark BC NDP 13,667 64.86%
Shai Joseph Mor Your Political Party of BC (YPP) 67 0.32%
90 of 90 ballot boxes reported 21,071 100%
Vancouver-Point Grey David Robert Patrick Eby BC NDP 12,375 55.15%
Amanda Konkin BC Green Party 2,315 10.32%
James Lombardi BC Liberal Party 7,610 33.91%
David Stall Your Political Party of BC (YPP) 60 0.27%
Brian Taylor Independent 80 0.36%
86 of 86 ballot boxes reported 22,440 100%
Vancouver-Quilchena Michael Barkusky BC Green Party 2,974 14.71%
Madeline Lalonde BC NDP 5,525 27.34%
William Morrison Libertarian 238 1.18%
Andrew Wilkinson BC Liberal Party 11,474 56.77%
79 of 79 ballot boxes reported 20,211 100%
Vancouver-West End Spencer Chandra Herbert BC NDP 12,195 61.28%
John Clarke Libertarian 322 1.62%
Leon David Dunn Independent 100 0.50%
Nigel Elliott BC Liberal Party 4,583 23.03%
James Marshall BC Green Party 2,701 13.57%
93 of 93 ballot boxes reported 19,901 100%
Vernon-Monashee Barry Charles Dorval BC NDP 7,588 29.26%
Eric Bailey Foster BC Liberal Party 12,473 48.10%
Don Jefcoat Libertarian 313 1.21%
Keli Westgate BC Green Party 5,557 21.43%
119 of 119 ballot boxes reported 25,931 100%
Victoria-Beacon Hill Karen Bill BC Liberal Party 4,296 15.71%
Kalen Harris BC Green Party 8,274 30.26%
Carole James BC NDP 14,476 52.95%
Art Lowe Libertarian 168 0.61%
Jordan Reichert Independent 94 0.34%
David Shebib Independent 32 0.12%
104 of 104 ballot boxes reported 27,340 100%
Victoria-Swan Lake David Costigane The Vancouver Island Party 181 0.79%
Rob Fleming BC NDP 12,181 53.36%
Christopher Alan Maxwell BC Green Party 6,826 29.90%
Stacey Piercey BC Liberal Party 3,642 15.95%
88 of 88 ballot boxes reported 22,830 100%
West Vancouver-Capilano Michael Markwick BC Green Party 4,067 19.22%
Mehdi Russel BC NDP 4,874 23.04%
Ralph Sultan BC Liberal Party 12,215 57.74%
95 of 95 ballot boxes reported 21,156 100%
West Vancouver-Sea to Sky Michael Cambridge Libertarian 168 0.75%
Tristan Andrew Galbraith Independent 135 0.60%
Michelle Livaja BC NDP 6,068 27.01%
Jordan Sturdy BC Liberal Party 9,649 42.95%
Dana Moore Taylor BC Green Party 6,447 28.70%
89 of 89 ballot boxes reported 22,467 100%
As of May 10, 2017 1:23 p.m.

