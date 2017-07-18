PREMIER John Horgan announced his new cabinet on Tuesday “to build a better B.C. and get results for people.”

“Our government will offer families relief from high costs and fees, strengthen services like health care and education, and create good jobs and economic opportunity across B.C.,” said Horgan.

“We will put people at the heart of everything we do. And we’ll work hard to deliver on our commitments to British Columbians.”

The new cabinet is made up of 20 ministers and two ministers of state. In addition, six MLAs have been named as parliamentary secretaries. Premier Horgan’s cabinet is the first in B.C. history to achieve gender parity, with 10 women named to cabinet and one named minister of state.

Ministerial portfolios reflect the government’s focus on making life better for people including a stand-alone Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions, a Minister of State for Child Care, and a Minister for Social Development and Poverty Reduction. The government is also putting a special focus on jobs and opportunity in B.C.’s tech sector.

* Four ministers and two parliamentary secretaries aged 40 and under

* 10 ministers and parliamentary secretaries who identify as a visible minority

* The first First Nations woman appointed to cabinet

“Starting today, we will deliver a government that works for people. We’re going to work hard every day to build a better B.C.,” said Horgan.

Members of the Executive Council