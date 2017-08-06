SURREY RCMP, investigating a delayed report of damage to a residence caused by gunfire in the Clayton area of Surrey, found weapons, explosives, and precursors to drug production.

On Saturday (August 5), police received a report of damage to a home in the 6800-block of 196th Street that had occurred the previous day. Police found three residences had been struck by bullets. However, no one was injured in the incident.

Surrey RCMP General Investigations Unit (GIU) is leading this investigation, working in partnership with the Surrey RCMP Drug Unit and the BC RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU). Preliminary examination by investigators has determined the scene is not a risk to the public and police will be taking every precaution to ensure public safety.

“Investigators will remain on scene until the area is made safe,” says Cpl. Scotty Schumann. “A careful and methodical examination of the buildings is required. Officers will be canvassing the neighbourhood in the hopes of locating potential witnesses. At this time no suspects have been identified.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.