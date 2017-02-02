Prayer vigil for victims of Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec in Quebec City in Surrey on February 3

A prayer vigil for the victims of the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec in Quebec City will take place on Friday, February 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Holland Park in Surrey. The purpose of this event is to show solidarity with the victims’ families and to bring together generations of people from different faiths to promote peace and understanding in a world faced with extremism and violence.

The Amazing Tutors Children’s Foundation is organizing the vigil. For more information about this event, contact Sikandar or Suzanne Hayat at 604-765-4099 or AmazingTutors@hotmail.com