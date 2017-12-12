New Lincoln Nautilus Pairs Powerful Performance with Driver-Assist Technologies

LOS ANGELES– The Lincoln Motor Company introduces the new Lincoln Nautilus, a midsize luxury SUV delivering a powerful turbocharged engine range and a suite of advanced technologies designed to give drivers greater confidence on the road.

Nautilus – the successor to Lincoln MKX – joins the recently unveiled 2019 MKC, the elegant Continental, the all-new Navigator, and the stylish MKZ for a lineup of vehicles instantly recognizable as Lincoln.

“With the introduction of Nautilus, Lincoln has a strong, distinctive portfolio with a common and recognizable identity,” says Lincoln President Kumar Galhotra. “We’re excited to add Nautilus to our Lincoln family of luxury SUVs, along with a new name that better reflects the ideas and attitudes of Lincoln clients.”

Lincoln’s midsize SUV continues to attract new clients to the brand. Tasteful design, exceptional craftsmanship and room for up to five passengers make it a popular choice for clients in the market for a luxury crossover vehicle.

The distinctive design of Lincoln Nautilus aligns it with the rest of the Lincoln family, presenting a strong, bold signature grille. The midsize utility vehicle maintains its unique, sleek shape, offering a harmonious aesthetic and aerodynamic efficiency. A new wheel selection allows clients to order a Lincoln Nautilus to suit their personal style.

Upon approach, Lincoln Nautilus welcomes clients with Lincoln Embrace lighting, first from the outside, then from the cabin. The new cabin is thoughtfully designed, providing a spacious, modern interior that keeps the focus on comfort and serves as a sanctuary from the outside world. Available Ultra Comfort seats can be adjusted up to 22 ways for personalized comfort, providing lumbar massage designed to reduce fatigue. Developed with input from orthopedic surgeons, this feature is especially beneficial on long trips or while waiting in traffic. Heated and cooled seats are available on the Reserve model. Available 13-speaker or 19-speaker Revel® audio systems offer the ultimate sound experience to add to the soothing environment.

A standard 245-horsepower 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine is efficient and smooth in operation. Both engines include standard Auto Start-Stop capability, plus an eight-speed transmission.

Ease of ownership is enabled through the Lincoln Way™ app. Lincoln Way allows clients to start, lock, unlock and locate their new Nautilus, as well as schedule remote starts to allow the vehicle to heat or cool to comfortable levels. Owners can use the app to monitor fuel levels, and check tire pressures and battery status.

The new 2019 Lincoln Nautilus will be available at Lincoln dealers in the spring of 2018.