By AUTOREVIEWMAN

The Acura RDX is one of my favourite compact Crossovers. Why? Well for starters it still has a powerful turbocharged V6 engine, when most of its competitors are switched over to four- cylinder, smaller displacement engines. Not that there is anything wrong with smaller fuel efficient engines; however I like the extra grunt of the RDX’s 3.5 liter unit. Safety is very high on the Acura RDX, with as Standard for the RDX ($42,190 to start) is the AcuraWatch suite safety and driver-assistive technologies. This includes adaptive cruise control, an automatic emergency braking system, forward collision warning, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist. The RDX comes standard with a full complement of airbags, ABS, and stability control

Coming off a major restyle in 2016, with a number of changes in the technology and interior department, the RDX still hold its own with a smart, sensible number of upgrades to keep it current and well- deserving of brisk sales. RDX is available in three models—base, ($42,390) Technology ($45,390), and Elite ($47,390). We tested the full load Elite model that offered: ventilated front seats, fog lights, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, remote start, and parking sensors, and black-finished 18- inch alloy wheels. The Elite come standard with the AcuraWatch Safety suite, including blind spot information system as well as the rear cross-traffic monitor that is standard on both the Technology or Elite packages,

As noted before, the jewel in the RDX is its well proven 3.5-litre V6 engine with variable cylinder management, producing a brawny 279 horsepower at 6,200 rpm and 252 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,900 rpm. The V6 is teamed with Acura’s sublimely smooth six-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters and sport mode capability. . Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is extra.

Interior wise, the current Acura RDX has a smart, sensible cabin that ideal as a comfortable four or five seater. There is no third row option, but it’s not a deal breaker as the RDX offers decent front room, and an adequate rear cabin. The Technology and Elite trims really do offer all the creature comforts you could want. It snot as well kitted out as say the larger Acura MDX, but it’s still sporty and luxurious. With excellent safety test scores, V6 power, great handling and value for money; this is one luxury CUV that’s worth considering.

Acura RDX Priced from $42,390 – $47,390. According to packages and options