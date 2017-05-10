PRANEET Singh Arora has made Khalsa School proud by securing the third position in the Spelling Bee of Canada Championship 2017 in the Intermediate category.

Students from different provinces participated in the Championship on May 7 in Toronto.

The battle of words was quite tough, but Praneet’s hard work and commitment was obvious as he won the third place, said Kamalpreet K. Baga, BC Chapter President, Spelling Bee of Canada, and Principal, Khalsa School Old Yale Road Campus.

She added that Khalsa School parents, teachers, and board members are proud of him for maintaining the legacy of Khalsa School in the Championship,

In 2015, Mehar Kaur Sahota, a Khalsa School student, won the Championship, the following year, she bagged the second place.

Baga said she is also proud of four other students of Khalsa School for securing positions in the top 10 in the Championships:

* Mehar Kaur Sahota (5th position in the Intermediate category).

* Maanyia Dinesh Sadarangani (9th position in the Junior category), an international student.

* Veerpartap Singh Grewal (6th position in the Primary category).

* Simran Kaur Randhawa (7th position in the Primary category).

“I believe that cultivating a love of words in our young children is one of the best gifts we can give them. It promotes academic achievement, enhances self-esteem and (leads) them to joys of literature. I congratulate all contestants and also their parents and teachers who inspired them to work hard and be in the competition,” said Baga.