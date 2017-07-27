EDMONTON: Brian Jean’s first week as candidate for leader of the United Conservative party came with a long list of endorsements from MLAs and business leaders.

The list of MLA endorsements include (video available here):

Angela Pitt, UCP MLA Airdrie

Leela Sharon Aheer, UCP MLA Chestermere-Rocky View

Ron Orr, UCP MLA Lacombe-Ponoka

Glenn van Dijken, UCP MLA Barrhead-Morinville-Westlock

Don MacIntyre, UCP MLA Innisfail-Sylvan Lake

Tany Yao, UCP MLA Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo

Todd Loewen, UCP MLA Grande Prairie-Smoky

The endorsements came before bold new policy announcements to build a new Alberta Advantage and improve democracy and freedom.

“Our campaign will continue to be here for Albertans. I am humbled by the support I’ve received to date and look forward to making more announcements in the weeks ahead,” Jean said. “We will build a new Alberta Advantage, fight for Albertans, put parents back in charge of their children’s education and fix a broken health care system.”

Jean also received endorsements from business and community leaders across southern Alberta, including: