EDMONTON: Brian Jean’s first week as candidate for leader of the United Conservative party came with a long list of endorsements from MLAs and business leaders.
The list of MLA endorsements include (video available here):
-
Angela Pitt, UCP MLA Airdrie
-
Leela Sharon Aheer, UCP MLA Chestermere-Rocky View
-
Ron Orr, UCP MLA Lacombe-Ponoka
-
Glenn van Dijken, UCP MLA Barrhead-Morinville-Westlock
-
Don MacIntyre, UCP MLA Innisfail-Sylvan Lake
-
Tany Yao, UCP MLA Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo
-
Todd Loewen, UCP MLA Grande Prairie-Smoky
The endorsements came before bold new policy announcements to build a new Alberta Advantage and improve democracy and freedom.
“Our campaign will continue to be here for Albertans. I am humbled by the support I’ve received to date and look forward to making more announcements in the weeks ahead,” Jean said. “We will build a new Alberta Advantage, fight for Albertans, put parents back in charge of their children’s education and fix a broken health care system.”
Jean also received endorsements from business and community leaders across southern Alberta, including:
-
Stan Grad
-
Bill Sembo
-
Rick Doman
-
Hal Kvisle
-
Larry Konschuk