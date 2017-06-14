AS Premier Christy Clark in her ongoing classless act continues to desperately and shamelessly cling on to power, NDP Leader John Horgan and Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver on Wednesday called on her “to stop playing games and give British Columbians the new leadership they voted for.”

They pointed out: “Since originally pledging to hold a confidence vote quickly, Clark has delayed the vote so it won’t occur until nearly two months from the time British Columbians voted for change.”

Horgan said Clark’s delays and distractions mean priorities like education, housing affordability, and the opioid crisis are not being addressed.

“While British Columbians struggle with rising costs and damaged services, Christy Clark is playing political games and attempting to cling to power as long as possible,” said Horgan. “Instead of getting out of the way so our new government can hire teachers and address housing affordability, Christy Clark is hanging on for a few more weeks so she can give her friends pay bumps.”

Weaver pointed out that after claiming she wanted to cooperate with other parties, Clark is now focused on her own political interests instead of the interests of British Columbians.

“British Columbians are ready for a new kind of politics where parties work together to make life better for people, we’re ready to do that,” said Weaver. “British Columbians don’t want more delays and distractions from Christy Clark. They want a new government that puts people first, and we’re ready to get to work.”