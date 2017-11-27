 Let’s “Pack the Police Car” for Surrey food banks

SURREY RCMP invite the public to make this holiday season a little brighter for those less fortunate in our community by helping us “Pack the Police Car” in support of local food banks.

Between December 1 and 14, the Surrey RCMP will be holding seven events around Surrey to collect non-perishable food and cash donations in support of the Surrey Food Bank, Sources Food Bank, and Cloverdale Christmas Hamper.

Look for officers, staff, volunteers, and the RCMP’s Safety Bear at the following locations:

December 1, 3-8 p.m.

December 8, 3-8 p.m.

Save on Foods (9014 152 nd Street)

Street) Save on Foods (10312 King George Boulevard)

December 9, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Save on Foods (7320 King George Boulevard)

December 10, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Red FM (8383A 128th Street)

December 14, 3-8 p.m.

“Surrey is a city that is filled with generosity, especially at this time of year,” says Cpl. Scotty Schumann. “We all know someone who is struggling in our community to make ends meet and food banks are essential to helping those individuals and families get through the holidays and beyond. Help us pack our police cars full of food and donations so that no one goes without this holiday season.”

Local food banks graciously accept donations including grocery gift cards and monetary donations, however, suggest the following non-perishable food donations: canned protein (fish and meat), canned fruit and vegetables, meals in a tin, wholegrain rice, pasta and pasta sauces, healthy canned soup, and baby formula. The Surrey Food Bank also accepts general baby supplies for its Tiny Bundles program and the Christmas Hamper Program accepts new unwrapped toys for children.

For more information or to donate, visit the websites for the Surrey Food Bank, Sources Food Bank, and Cloverdale Christmas Hamper Program.