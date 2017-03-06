Police make arrest in Vancouver’s fourth homicide of 2007 as suspect attempts to flee

VANCOUVER Police have made an arrest in connection with the city’s fourth homicide of 2017.

Around 8 a.m. on March 4, police were called to a condominium complex at 438 Seymour Street after a dead man was found inside the building. He was identified as 39-year-old Vancouver resident Sofien Kazdaghli.

Shortly after noon on Sunday, 21-year-old Vancouver resident Diego Alphonso Huerta was arrested as he was about to board a Greyhound bus out of the city. He has been charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact detectives from the VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.