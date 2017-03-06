World Wide Web Consortium Home
Police make arrest in Vancouver’s fourth homicide of 2007 as suspect attempts to flee

VANCOUVER Police have made an arrest in connection with the city’s fourth homicide of 2017.
Around 8 a.m. on March 4, police were called to a condominium complex at 438 Seymour Street after a dead man was found inside the building. He was identified as 39-year-old Vancouver resident Sofien Kazdaghli.
Shortly after noon on Sunday, 21-year-old Vancouver resident Diego Alphonso Huerta was arrested as he was about to board a Greyhound bus out of the city. He has been charged with second-degree murder.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact detectives from the VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

