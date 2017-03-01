Police ask for public’s help to locate Amanpreet Dhillon of Surrey, last seen May 2015

VANCOUVER Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Amanpreet Dhillon, 34, of Surrey resident who has not been in contact with his family for almost two years.

He has gone months without contacting his family in the past, but due to this recent extended absence, they reported him as missing to the Surrey RCMP in December of 2016. When it was determined that Amanpreet was last seen in downtown Vancouver on May 15, 2015, the investigation was turned over to the Vancouver Police. After exhausting all leads, detectives are now hoping someone may recognize him or know where he is.

Amanpreet is South Asian, 5’9”, 172 lb, with black hair and brown eyes. He has also used the name “Coku” Dhillon, and had expressed interest in travelling to Calgary and Toronto.

Detectives are continuing their investigation and are asking anyone who has information about Dhillon’s whereabouts to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

His family is extremely concerned and would like to hear from him.