Plurality say Morneau ineffective as Minister of Finance

IN a random sampling of public opinion taken by The Forum Poll among 1,281 Canadian voters, more than 4 in 10 (44%) say Bill Morneau is ineffective as the Minister of Finance, with an equal proportion saying he is either somewhat ineffective (22%) or very ineffective (22%).

About a third (30%) say that he is effective as the Minister of Finance, but few (6%) say he is very effective.

A quarter (26%) say they do not know whether Morneau is effective or ineffective as Minister of Finance.

Respondents most likely to say Morneau is ineffective include those aged 35-34 (47%) or 55-64 (49%), males (49%), earning $80,000-$100,000 (55%), living on the prairies (Manitoba / Saskatchewan) (60%) or Alberta (58%), supporting the Conservatives (70%), and with some college / university (47%) or a post-graduate degree (44%).

Respondents most likely to say Morneau is effective include those aged 65+ (45%), earning $40,000-$60,000 (34%), $60,000-$80,000 (36%), or the most wealthy (34%), living in Atlantic Canada (41%), supporting the Liberals (53%), and with a post-graduate degree.

“The plurality say that Morneau is ineffective as Minister of Finance and, perhaps unsurprisingly, that includes the majority of Conservative supporters,” said Dr. Lorne Bozinoff, President of Forum Research. “While a third say Morneau is effective, including more than half of Liberal supporters, of particular concern should be that fewer than one in 10 say he’s very effective.”